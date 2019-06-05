The number of players with Oregon State connections piled up Wednesday as the Major League Baseball draft concluded with its final 30 rounds.
The Toronto Blue Jays took OSU junior left-hander Brandon Eisert in the 18th round, 537th overall.
Eisert is coming off a junior season that saw him post an 8-2 record and 2.03 earned-run average in 62 innings. He held opponents to a .255 batting average in 14 games. He started seven games and received honorable mention for the all-Pac-12 teams last week.
He has appeared in 62 games for the Beavers over three seasons, compiling an 18-5 record and 2.28 ERA in 165⅔ innings. His 2.28 ERA ranks ninth in Oregon State history among pitchers with at least 120 innings of work. He has also struck out 176 batters to just 44 walks.
Eisert is the ninth Beaver selected by Toronto all-time, and the first since infielder Gabe Clark in 2015.
Senior right-hander Bryce Fehmel was selected in the 21st round, 626th overall, by the San Francisco Giants.
Fehmel completed his Oregon State career with a 33-8 record in four seasons with the club. His 33 wins is third-most in school history. He had a 3.27 ERA in 363⅔ innings, and struck out 235 while holding opponents to a .232 batting average. He was named an All-American twice during his career and was named all-Pac-12 first team in 2018 and received honorable mention in 2016 and 2018.
Fehmel is one of 10 finalists for the 2019 Senior Class Award.
He was 7-3 with a 3.53 ERA as a senior, striking out 71 in 99⅓ innings.
Fehmel is the 12th Beaver taken all-time by the Giants, the most by any one team in school history. He is the first taken by San Francisco since Travis Eckert in 2015.
Junior outfielder Tyler Malone was selected in the 27th round, 803rd overall, by the San Diego Padres.
Malone has played in 130 games over three years, making 95 starts. He has nine home runs, 56 RBIs and 15 doubles while drawing 86 walks to just 88 strikeouts. He is batting .247 career for Oregon State.
He was a member of the 2018 College World Series all-tournament team.
Malone is the seventh Beaver to be selected by the Padres and the first since Adalberto Santos in 2009.
OSU senior right-handed pitcher Dylan Pearce was picked in the 31st round (935th overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Pearce, from Central Point, went 3-2 with a 3.34 ERA in 22 appearances, four of which were starts. He struck out 51 in 56⅔ innings and held opponents to a .222 batting average.
He worked in 47 games over two seasons for the Beavers, and finished his career in Corvallis with a 5-2 record and 3.39 ERA.
Pearce is the 10th Beaver to be selected by St. Louis all-time, and the first since right-handed pitcher Sam Gaviglio in 2011.
Oregon State signee Ryan Brown, a right-handed pitcher at South Salem High School, was taken in the 26th round (795th overall) by the New York Yankees.
The Minnesota Twins selected two Minnesota high school teammates who signed with OSU last November.
Stillwater left-handed pitcher Drew Gilbert was taken in the 35th round at pick No. 1,049. Thirty selections later, the Twins took Stillwater righty Will Frisch in the 36th round.
Former Beaver Elliott Cary, an outfielder at Oklahoma City University, was taken in the 29th round by the Detroit Tigers.
Monroe High School alum and Western Oregon junior Austin Crowson was selected in the 39th round by the Philadelphia Phillies.
The left-handed pitcher was taken in the 2017 draft by the New York Yankees in the 26th round, but opted to continue his collegiate career.
"It hasn't even registered yet," Crowson said of his second selection. "Here and there I had a few talks with scouts, but I didn't really know what was going to happen. It was a big surprise."
Crowson threw the 5th no-hitter in Great Northwest Athletic Conference history and the third for WOU in their NCAA-era history earlier this season, spinning the gem in a 2-0 win over Concordia April 25. He was named an All-GNAC first-team selection in 2019, recording a 4-1 record with a 3.66 ERA over nine appearances.