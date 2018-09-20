There’s no doubt that at times this year, fall baseball practice at Oregon State has had a different feel.
That’s bound to be the case when the leader of the program the past 24 seasons is not around.
But even though Pat Casey, who announced his retirement just over two weeks ago, is no longer leading the charge, it’s still been business as usual for the reigning national champions.
While Casey may be gone, the familiar voices of the coaching staff are still there with Pat Bailey serving as interim coach this coming season before the Beavers begin searching for a permanent head coach.
“I think we’ve been able to maintain a good perspective,” said junior Adley Rutchsman, the most outstanding player of the College World Series. “I think a lot of our older guys are good leaders and are able to run practice. Bailes does a great job, he’s a great coach, so I don’t think anyone has any worries.”
While Casey’s retirement seemed to be a shock to most, seniors Zak Taylor and Bryce Fehmel both said they had a feeling Casey’s time might be coming to an end.
Fehmel said he met with Casey several times over the summer.
“It’s not like I knew it was coming but I had somewhat of an idea that he was thinking about it,” he said.
Taylor was asked if at any time last season he had a feeling it might be Casey’s final one with the Beavers.
“Maybe thought it was a possibility but no one really knew,” he said. “It wasn’t something we were really that worried about. I think I can say for all the older guys we really just wanted the best for him in whatever decision he wanted to make.”
What has helped the transition go smoothly is the return of the rest of the coaching staff, led by Bailey and pitching coach Nate Yeskie.
Rutschman has known Bailey since he was a little kid when his dad coached with Bailey at George Fox.
“To be able to have that relationship with him and that dialogue has really been good and beneficial when we get out here to kind of see what we want to do and how we want to go about things,” Rutschman said.
Bailey said having the rest of the coaching staff remain in tack is “critical" for the returning players so they aren't learning a whole new system.
“Everything’s being taught the way it was before,” Bailey said. “There’s a few variations in terms of what we do in practice that’s changed.”
Taylor said the first week-plus has gone well.
“Everyone has just been able to mesh and get along,” he said. “We hang out all the time outside of the field and practice. I think that’s really helped with everything.”
Having five seniors will also be key for leadership.
“I think it’s important for the older guys to show the young guys the way it’s done and create a path for them to succeed both on and off the field,” Fehmel said.
With the loss of first-round MLB draft picks Nick Madrigal, Trevor Larnach and Cadyn Grenier as well as Michael Gretler, Steven Kwon and Luke Heimlich, there are plenty of positions up for grabs this fall.
“A lot of spots open and a lot of guys are going to be competing and I’m really excited to see how truly competitive we can be out here and I like the strides we’ve made so far,” Rutschman said.
Fehmel said the Beavers have talented players waiting in the wings.
“Those young guys that were sitting behind Cadyn and Nick and Trevor, they’re all really good players, they just never got the chance to play because of the first-round talent,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be exciting to see them come along."
While Casey may be absent on the field, he will always be a part of the returning players’ lives.
“The guy has provided me with so much and he’ll go to bat for you any day of the week,” Taylor said. “And I know he’s one guy I can call and he’ll be there for me. I really love him as a person and he’s helped me so much, not only develop as a player but develop to the young man I am today. I give him a lot of credit and I just wish the best for him.”