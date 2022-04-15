OSU baseball: Late offense pushes Beavers to series-clinching win

Wade Meckler, Travis Bazzana and Garret Forrester all doubled twice and No. 3 Oregon State scored six runs in its final two turns at bat Friday night in an 8-2 nonconference baseball win over Long Beach State at Goss Stadium.

Cooper Hjerpe struck out 11 in seven innings to improve to 8-0, helping Oregon State (26-7) to the series victory over the Dirtbags (15-18). Hjerpe scattered five hits and two runs in his ninth start the season.

His eight wins lead the nation and he upped his strikeout total to 88 this season, which leads the Pac-12 Conference.

Meckler paced the nine-hit Oregon State offensive attack with three of his own. He doubled and later scored in the Beavers’ three-run seventh. Meckler doubled again in the eighth, driving home Kyle Dernedde and Jake Dukart during OSU’s three-run frame.

Bazzana’s second double of the game drove home Meckler during that three-run eighth, capping the game’s scoring. His first double of the game, coming in the seventh, served as the game-winner when it drove in Meckler.

Forrester, meanwhile, doubled in the fourth and seventh innings. His second went just over the bag at third, driving in a run to make it a 4-2 lead. He then scored on a wild pitch for the Beavers’ fifth run of the game.

Matt Fields took the loss for LBSU, dropping to 0-1 on the year. He allowed two hits and three runs in 2⅓ innings of relief.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0