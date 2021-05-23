OSU baseball: Late collapse leaves Beavers with another difficult defeat

An inning later, Arizona No. 9 hitter Nik McClaughry drove home the go ahead run on a bloop single to left over the head of third baseman Jake Dukart.

“(Arizona) has a handful of lefties in the lineup,” Canham said. “It was a good matchup for (Watkins) to come in and do it. You’ve always gotta put the best guy in for the job. Chase has had some good stuff this year, so we thought that would be a great opportunity.”

Arizona’s comeback highlighted another instance of the Beavers’ recent bullpen struggles. In the seventh inning, though, it appeared Oregon State had put the game away for good. With two runners on and two outs, Wade Meckler smashed a two-run double to right to plate Justin Boyd and Jake Dukart and give the Beavers a 7-1 lead.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

But as Meckler stood on second base and celebrated toward the home dugout, first base umpire Randy Sutton called Meckler out. He ruled that Meckler had not touched first base as he was rounding the bases, and was out after he touched second as a result.

The two runs were taken off the board, and the inning ended with the score still 5-1 in favor of Oregon State.