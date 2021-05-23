OSU baseball: Late collapse leaves Beavers with another difficult defeat

With fans pouring out of Goss Stadium en masse, the Red Hot Chili Peppers song “Under the Bridge” blared over the ballpark speakers late Sunday afternoon.
The lyrics “I don’t ever wanna feel like I did that day” felt like an apt description for Oregon State’s players in that moment as they helplessly watched Arizona celebrate on their home field after completing an improbable comeback win.
Oregon State held a comfortable lead for much of the day, but fell 6-5 to the No. 7 Wildcats in Corvallis in Sunday’s home baseball finale. A half hour after Arizona’s initial post game frenzy, its players and coaches haphazardly broke into another celebration on the right field warning track.
Stanford had just defeated Oregon in Eugene, and with that result, Arizona learned it had clinched the Pac-12 title at Oregon State’s expense. The Wildcats made sure to soak in the moment.
On the other side of the stadium, Oregon State’s players sat and wondered how a season that began with hopes of having their own dogpile at Goss had led to this moment.
“Our team was extremely frustrated,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said of the mood in the locker room after the game. “But everything’s a choice. We lost game one and came back and really responded in game two. That’s something they have to be proud of. … Today, we played extremely well for seven innings. But that’s not enough. We were playing a really good ball club.”
Sunday’s loss also meant that the Beavers (33-20, 15-12) also dropped the series. Over the last two weeks, they have lost four of six games to the Arizona schools.
Oregon State got its best start of the season from Jake Pfennings, who tossed seven efficient innings and issued just one walk. His ability to fill up the strike zone, combined with some stellar defensive moments from the Beavers, enabled Oregon State to enter the eight inning with a 5-1 lead and a bullpen full of rested arms.
“We were all thrilled. He fired us up,” Canham said of Pfennigs’ outing. “He was working down in the zone. If you’re counting non-competitive pitches, he didn’t have a whole lot of them. He was in and around the zone all day.”
But the last three batters that Pfennings faced proved to be costly. He gave up three straight singles to start the eighth, the last of which drove home a run to make it 5-2.
Canham turned to the bullpen and opted for left-hander Chase Watkins to deal with Arizona’s left-heavy top of the batting order. Things went from bad to worse for the Beavers, though.
Donta’ Williams worked a full count and ripped a run-scoring single, and another run scored on a Watkins wild pitch two batters later to make it 4-2.
After a full-count walk and an infield fly, Kobe Kato singled to left field to tie the game.
An inning later, Arizona No. 9 hitter Nik McClaughry drove home the go ahead run on a bloop single to left over the head of third baseman Jake Dukart.
“(Arizona) has a handful of lefties in the lineup,” Canham said. “It was a good matchup for (Watkins) to come in and do it. You’ve always gotta put the best guy in for the job. Chase has had some good stuff this year, so we thought that would be a great opportunity.”
Arizona’s comeback highlighted another instance of the Beavers’ recent bullpen struggles. In the seventh inning, though, it appeared Oregon State had put the game away for good. With two runners on and two outs, Wade Meckler smashed a two-run double to right to plate Justin Boyd and Jake Dukart and give the Beavers a 7-1 lead.
But as Meckler stood on second base and celebrated toward the home dugout, first base umpire Randy Sutton called Meckler out. He ruled that Meckler had not touched first base as he was rounding the bases, and was out after he touched second as a result.
The two runs were taken off the board, and the inning ended with the score still 5-1 in favor of Oregon State.
“Really, Meckler is the only one who knows,” Canham said. “He was down there running and everybody else was either in the dugout and coaches box. But he was absolutely positive he had touched the base. Just by the way he slid into second base — usually if a guy misses it, he kind of hesitates or checks back. But we don’t have replay, so we don’t know.”
It’s easy to imagine how the final outcome might have been different for the Beavers if Meckler’s hit had stood. Even if Arizona’s offense had roared to life in the eighth in similar fashion, the Beavers would have had a much safer lead.
“There’s gonna be a lot of times, whether it’s right or wrong, that things are gonna happen and you have a choice on how you respond,” Canham said. “I tell the guys this all the time. … How many games have we had that have been decided by three or less? The reality is that we should all be grateful for all of those opportunities to learn how to handle those situations. For young guys, old guys, it doesn't matter.”
Oregon State will close out the regular season next week with a three-game set at Stanford (30-13, 14-9) before waiting to find out when and where its postseason will begin.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney