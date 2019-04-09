Kevin Abel says no one is to blame for a situation that finds him in need of Tommy John surgery to correct an elbow injury.
The Oregon State sophomore right-hander, one of the Beavers’ heroes in the run to last year’s College World Series title, met with the media after Tuesday’s 12-8 home loss to Oregon to announce that he will soon have the surgery.
Tommy John surgery, named for a former Major League Baseball pitcher, involves extracting a healthy tendon from an arm or leg to replace a torn ligament in an arm.
Abel was emphatic that he blames no one for the injury and that he believes he was not overused in the World Series.
“It’s no one’s fault. A lot of people are going to want to place blame on someone. It’s just baseball,” Abel said, noting that people will unjustly question former OSU head coach Pat Casey, current pitching coach Nate Yeskie and current interim head coach Pat Bailey and put blame on them.
“There’s no warranties, there’s no guarantees in this game. It’s just baseball. It happens. I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to getting this surgery and being able to come back, to Beaver Nation and being able to compete … and have a great career after this.”
Abel pitched 16 innings across three starts this season. He had a 2-0 record and a 3.86 ERA with 25 strikeouts and nine walks.
Last June 28, he threw a complete game, allowing two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in a 129-pitch performance in the Beavers’ 5-0 win against Arkansas to clinch the school’s third College World Series championship.
“That was my last pitch. I took I don’t know how many months. I didn’t start throwing until October,” Abel said. “I felt better than ever before coming into the season. I never got overused. I never did anything that I didn’t feel like I wanted to. My coaches never put me in a situation that would jeopardize my career, my life, anything like that. I don’t feel that way allow.”
Abel finished his freshman season with an 8-1 record and 2.88 ERA.
He was named to the CWS all-tournament team and as the national freshman of the year by several baseball publications.
During Oregon State’s trip to Seattle for three nonconference games in early March, Abel said he injured his back.
“Just picked up something wrong and sit on a bus for a long time and probably just too tight,” he said. “It was just a freak thing. Just wanted to get that cleared up and the rest followed.”
He threw for several weeks in practice before feeling some forearm tightness in his throwing arm.
He had that checked out, including an MRI. He saw three specialists, who all agreed on the prognosis.
The procedure is formally known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction. Recovery can sometimes take a year or longer.
“I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision as far as making sure I can play baseball as long as I can,” Abel said of getting the opinions of multiple specialists. “I’m going to be having Tommy John in order to prolong my career. I get to have this surgery. My career is not over. Just wanted to make sure I made the right decision.”