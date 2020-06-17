OSU baseball: Kevin Abel returns to Oregon State ready to prove he is healthy

“After the two draft days, it was a guarantee,” Abel said of returning to Oregon State. “I’m not selling myself short for that signing bonus. In my opinion, it’s ridiculous that they put that kind of cap on it.”

So, when it became apparent that no team was willing to bet on his recovering right elbow at the moment, that was that.

Now, Abel says he is fully healthy and was removed from the Beavers’ injury report a couple of days ago. While he was recovering from surgery, Oregon State deemed that his rehab was “essential” so he was able to train at the school’s facilities and work with trainer Davey LaCroix.

Since he has recently begun to ramp up his workload near the end of his recovery, Abel likely won’t throw many innings during fall ball. But he will be with the team and could get some live work in near the end of the fall schedule.

In some cases, pitchers who undergo Tommy John surgery report a slight boost to their velocity post-operation. Abel said he hasn’t experienced anything like that yet, but that the recovery experience has challenged him to improve his mobility.