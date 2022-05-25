OSU baseball: Jacob Melton voted Pac-12 player of the year

Oregon State junior outfielder Jacob Melton was named the Pac-12 Conference baseball player of the year this week, as voted by the league’s coaches.

Melton is the sixth Beaver to receive that honor since the then-Pac-10 combined divisions in 1999. He joins Jacoby Ellsbury (2005), Cole Gillespie (2006), Michael Conforto (2013 and 2014), Nick Madrigal (2017) and Adley Rutschman (2019).

Melton, from Medford, led the Pac-12 with 71 RBIs during the regular season. He was first with a .702 slugging percentage, tied for second with 19 stolen bases, tied for third with 20 doubles, tied for fourth with 57 runs, tied for fifth with 15 home runs, seventh with 75 hits, tied for ninth with three triples and tied for 10th with a .429 on-base percentage.

Joining Melton on the all-conference first team were seven teammates: infielder Travis Bazzana, right-handed pitcher Ryan Brown, right-handed pitcher Ben Ferrer, first baseman Garret Forrester, left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, catcher Gavin Logan and outfielder Wade Meckler. Outfielder Justin Boyd and right-handed pitcher Jacob Kmatz were each named honorable mention, while Bazzana and Boyd were named to the all-defensive team.

Stanford swept all of the Pac-12’s other individual honors with Alex Williams as pitcher of the year, Braden Montgomery freshman of the year, Adam Crampton the defensive player of the year and Stanford’s David Esquer the coach of the year.

Oregon State played Washington on Wednesday it its first game at the Pac-12 tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. Results were not available at press time. See democratherald.com or gazettetimes.com for all the details on the game.

