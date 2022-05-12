OSU baseball: Hunter producing on the mound

Jaren Hunter has bounced back from a disappointing outing with three strong midweek starts to help Oregon State continue its recent run of success on the baseball diamond.

The sophomore right-hander has pitched 17⅔ innings over his past three appearances, capped off by Tuesday’s 6⅔ scoreless, three-hit frames in a 4-0 home win against Portland.

He picked up the victory to improve to 2-1 on the season while dropping his earned-run average to 3.43.

“Improving each time I go out,” Hunter said after Tuesday’s contest. “Working with the coaches, just making sure I’m never settling and just continue to get better and improve each time I go out there.”

He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits April 18 in a two-inning start against Gonzaga in a 13-6 home loss.

But his last three appearances have all been in wins, with the first two coming at Oregon. Hunter has 15 strikeouts and one walk over that stretch.

After 4-2 and 2-0 wins against the Ducks, he was again tasked with pitching in a close game Tuesday. The Beavers were ahead 2-0 when Hunter exited in the seventh.

“Coaches always preach it’s a 0-0 game, whenever. Every inning is important and just go out there and just continue to compete no matter what the score is, whether it’s close or it’s a big lead,” he said. “I’ve kind of got into that mentality of just bearing down when the game’s close and being able to make pitches with runners on.”

With no midweek games left on the schedule, Hunter said he’ll stay ready for whatever role he’s asked to take on next.

Closing in

After the three-game conference home sweep of Oregon last weekend, OSU (39-9, 18-6) is within reach of the Pac-12 regular-season title with six games left.

A sweep at Arizona (33-17, 14-10) and one loss by Stanford (30-14, 15-9) at Utah (25-21, 10-14) this weekend and the Beavers would have the outright title and the top seed in the Pac-12 tournament, set for May 25-29 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The regular season concludes next week, with the Beavers at home against UCLA (30-18, 14-10).

Looking for a rebound

Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana has seen his bat cool off the past three weeks, as his average has dropped from .358 to .310 after going 4 for 36 over the last 10 games.

But the freshman came up with a run-scoring double in the seventh inning Tuesday to provide a spark.

Beavers coach Mitch Canham said he saw what Bazzana did with the Corvallis Knights over the summer and in OSU’s fall practices. He said when Bazzana is consistent at the plate he “scares the other team” because of the added production in OSU’s potent lineup.

“Obviously, Travis is a tremendous ball player, he’s done a great job on defense all year,” Canham said. “He’s aggressive on the bases so he puts a lot of pressure on the pitcher and defense.”

About the opponent

Arizona has lost four of its last six games, and the Wildcats find themselves 40th in d1baseball.com’s RPI rankings as of Thursday (Oregon State is second) and a third seed in that website’s projected NCAA tournament field.

Arizona is coming off a series loss at USC, the Pac-12’s last-place team. But the Wildcats are 6-4 against the conference’s top-half teams, including a three-game sweep of Stanford back in March.

Junior outfielder Tanner O’Tremba is batting a team-high .368 with seven home runs, three triples and 18 doubles with 46 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

Wildcats sophomore catcher Daniel Susac is the brother of former OSU player Andrew Susac, who has played in the majors. Daniel Susac, a 2021 All-American, is hitting .363 with nine homers two triples, 16 doubles and a team-best 48 RBIs. He’s first in the conference in hits and third in RBIs. Anthony Susac, his cousin, is an Arizona pitcher.

Sophomore outfielder Chase Davis leads the Wildcats in home runs with 14 while batting .284 with 44 RBIs.

Sophomore right-hander TJ Nichols (5-3, 4.54) is Arizona’s projected Friday night starting pitcher against Oregon State lefty Cooper Hjerpe (9-1, 2.08).

Nichols has allowed no fewer than three earned runs in each of his last six starts. Last time out, he gave up six hits, four earned runs and three walks with nine strikeouts in six innings in a 6-1 loss at USC.

Arizona is fifth in the Pac-12 in ERA (4.44) and offensively sixth in batting average (.288), home runs (51) and on-base percentage (.380).

Sports editor Les Gehrett contributed to this story.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.