OSU baseball: Hunter, Beavers down Pilots in Hillsboro

Jaren Hunter tossed 5⅔ scoreless innings Tuesday night in Oregon State’s 5-1 win against Portland at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.

Hunter struck out five while limiting the Pilots to a hit and two walks in his fifth start of the season. He picked up the first win of his career, improving his season mark to 1-0 and 1-2 in two seasons as a Beaver.

Hunter was backed by two RBIs from Garret Forrester, who doubled home a run in the first before plating a run in the sixth on a bases-loaded single. Brady Kasper also drove in a run during the Beavers’ three-run sixth, which saw OSU score its second run of the inning on a bases-loaded balk.

Portland’s run came on a seventh-inning home run by Crescent Valley High graduate Briley Knight.

The Beavers added to the lead with an insurance run in the ninth. Forrester reached on a bases-loaded fielding error enabling the fifth run of the game.

Forrester and Wade Meckler each had two hits to pace Oregon State (21-7), which recorded seven overall against three Portland pitchers. OSU also drew seven walks, with each of the top five batters in the lineup finishing with at least one.

The first of the three Portland (17-11) pitchers, Brock Gillis, took the loss to drop to 2-3 this season. He allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in 5⅓ innings. He struck out five.

OSU opens a three-game Pac-12 series at USC in Los Angeles on Friday.

