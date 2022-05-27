OSU baseball: Hjerpe, Sebby lead Oregon State to 3-1 victory over California

Oregon State’s Cooper Hjerpe recorded his 10th win of the season on Thursday as the Beavers took a 3-1 victory over California in a second-round game at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Hjerpe (10-2) allowed one run over five innings. He gave up five hits and struck out five with one walk.

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham then turned to reliever Reid Sebby who dominated the Golden Bears over his four scoreless innings. Sebby allowed one hit and struck out five to record his third save of the season.

The Beaver got on the board in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Greg Fuchs.

Oregon State scored twice more in the fifth. Wade Meckler tripled to drive in Justin Boyd and Garret Forrester then hit a single to center to score Meckler.

Boyd and Gavin Logan each had two hits to lead the Beavers, who finished with six hits total.

Steven Zobac started for Cal and took the loss, dropping to 4-4. He gave up six hits and three runs in 4⅔ innings.

Oregon State (43-13) is 2-0 at the tournament after defeating Washington 13-8 on Wednesday. The victories earn the Beavers a day off on Friday.

There are two elimination games scheduled for Friday. Arizona State will play Arizona at 3 p.m. Following that game, UCLA will play California.

The winner of the Arizona State/Arizona game will advance to play No. 1 seed Stanford at 9 a.m. Saturday. The UCLA/California winner will play No. 2 seed Oregon State approximately 45 minutes after that game is concluded.

All of those games will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

The tournament will conclude Sunday, with the championship game scheduled for 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.