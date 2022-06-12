OSU baseball: Hjerpe gets the win as Beavers force a final game at Super Regional

If Cooper Hjerpe has pitched his final game at Goss Stadium, it was a memorable one.

Hjerpe earned the victory on Sunday night as Oregon State defeated Auburn 4-3 to force a deciding game in the Corvallis Super Regional. That contest will be played at 4:30 p.m. Monday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Hjerpe was unable to make his expected start on Saturday due to illness and Auburn won the opening game of the series 7-5. But on Sunday, he went 5⅔ innings and held the Tigers to three runs on three hits with six strikeouts.

After Oregon State coach Mitch Canham turned to reliever Ben Ferrer to close out the sixth inning, the Goss Stadium crowd started to chant Hjerpe’s name and he stepped out of the dugout for the traditional tip of the cap in acknowledgment.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Hjerpe is a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award and is expected to enter the upcoming MLB draft.

"You kind of step back and you don't want to get too emotional over it, but it's probably the last time — it is the last time — he's going to be out there except for maybe at an alumni event, pitching at Goss," Canham said. "You just get so excited for him, you're so proud of him."

Oregon State took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on solo home runs by Jacob Melton and Travis Bazzana.

The Beavers could have had an even bigger inning if not for a pair of defensive gems by the Tigers. After Melton’s shot to left field, Gavin Logan hit a sinking line drive to left which looked like a single off his bat. But Auburn’s Mike Bello made a diving catch for the second out of the inning.

Teammate Kason Howell made a similar play to the end inning on a low line drive to right center by Jake Dukart.

Auburn bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Cole Foster doubled and scored on a wild pitch for the Tigers’ first run of the game. Brooks Carlson doubled to keep the inning going and then scored on a double by Brody Moore.

Oregon State regained the lead in the fifth when Matthew Gretler singled and later scored on a throwing error.

The Beavers added a final run in the sixth when Bazzana drew a two-out walk. The freshman then got caught off the bag as he took an aggressive lead. Instead of retreating to first, Bazzana broke for second and the throw from pitcher Chase Allsup went into the outfield, allowing him to advance to third. Dukart delivered a single to left to score Bazzana and give Oregon State a 4-2 lead.

Auburn cut the deficit to a single run in the sixth when Bobby Peirce drew a two-out walk and later scored on a wild pitch.

Oregon State had a chance to add an insurance run in the ninth, but Gretler was thrown out at home after trying to score from second on a single to right field by Justin Boyd.

After taking over for Hjerpe, Ferrer went the rest of the way, holding the Tigers scoreless for 3⅓ innings. He gave up two hits and struck out three.

Ferrer said it is always his intention to finish the game once he is called upon.

“I’m obviously in there to finish the job, that’s just my mentality. It’s my job to get outs for the team and that’s just what I go on to do,” Ferrer said.

Monday's game is Oregon State's second elimination game in a week. The Beavers were forced to play a deciding game in the Corvallis Regional, which they won 7-6 over Vanderbilt. This will be Auburn's first elimination game this season as the Tigers went 3-0 in their regional.

OREGON ST. 4, AUBURN 3

OREGON ST. 000 211 000 — 4 9 0

AUBURN 000 201 000 — 3 5 2

Hjerpe, Ferrer (6). Gonzalez, Allsup (6), Isbell (6), Armstrong (9). WP: Hjerpe (11-2). LP: Gonzalez (7-2). S: Ferrer (3). 2B: Meckler (OSU), Foster (A), Carlson (A), Moore (A). HR: Melton (OSU), Bazzana (OSU)

Hits: OSU 9 (Boyd 3, Meckler, Dernedde, Melton, Bazzana, Gretler, Dukart). Auburn 5 (Foster, Carlson 2, Moore, LaRue)

RBIs: OSU 3 (Melton, Bazzana, Dukart). Auburn 1 (Moore)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.