OSU baseball: Hjerpe carries Beavers to 5-1 win over Ducks

Oregon State ace Cooper Hjerpe battled the elements as well as the Oregon lineup Friday on a wet, windy night at Goss Stadium.

Hjerpe allowed one run in six innings of work as the second-ranked Beavers took a 5-1 victory over the No. 24 Ducks in the opening game of their Pac-12 Conference series.

The contest was scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. but the first pitch was delayed until 8:15 p.m. due to weather. There was hope the rain would relent in the late evening, but it did not and with a second rain delay in the fourth the game did not end until nearly midnight.

The Beavers (36-9, 16-6 Pac-12) got on the board in the second as Travis Bazzana drew a leadoff walk and went to third on a one-out single by Greg Fuchs. A well-placed sacrifice bunt by Matthew Gretler scored Bazzana and advanced Fuchs to second.

Fuchs then stole third as Oregon catcher Josiah Cromwick struggled to get the wet ball out of his glove. A line drive up the middle by Kyle Dernedde would have scored Fuchs, but Oregon second baseman Gavin Grant made a diving catch to end the inning.

The Ducks (28-17, 13-9) answered in the third as Grant drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a single by Tanner Smith. A groundout by Drew Cowley scored Grant.

The Beavers took advantage of four walks and a hit batter to add two runs in the fourth. Gavin Logan and Fuchs walked to start the rally and both moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt by Gretler. Dernedde was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.

At this point, the umpires suspended play due to rain. When play resumed 18 minutes later, Oregon reliever Christian Ciuffetelli took over for starter RJ Gordon. Ciuffetelli got Wade Meckler to strike out but then walked both Justin Boyd and Jacob Melton as the Beavers took a 3-1 lead.

The Ducks threatened in the seventh, starting off the frame with singles by Josh Kasevich and Anthony Hall. Oregon State coach Mitch Canham went to his bullpen, bringing in junior Ben Ferrer. The right-hander struck out the next two hitters and got out of the jam with a groundout.

The Beavers added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth. Garret Forrester started off the rally with an infield single and Travis Bazzana walked. Logan then drove a ball to deep right field and his double scored both Forrester and Bazzana, giving the Beavers a 5-1 lead.

Ferrer worked the final three innings to earn the save, his second of the season. He allowed just one hit and two walks with six strikeouts.

Hjerpe gave up four hits and one walk and struck out 11. The victory improves his record to 9-1 this season and he lowered his ERA to 2.08.

The rivals will play the second game of the series at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Networks.

OREGON ST. 5, OREGON 1

OREGON 001 000 000 — 1 5 2

OREGON ST. 010 200 02X — 5 6 0

Gordon, Ciuffetelli (4), Mercado (6), Dallas (8). Hjerpe, Ferrer (7). WP: Hjerpe (9-1). LP: Gordon (2-2). S: Ferrer (2). 2B: Logan (OSU).

Hits: Oregon 5 (Smith, Cowley, Walsh, Kasevich, Hall). OSU 6 (Meckler, Boyd, Forrester, Logan, Fuchs, Dernedde).

RBIs: Oregon 1 (Cowley). OSU 5 (Logan 2, Boyd, Melton, Gretler).

