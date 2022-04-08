OSU baseball: Hjerpe, Beavers top Trojans in series opener

Cooper Hjerpe tossed six scoreless innings and Garret Forrester went 3 for 3 Friday as No, 5 Oregon State opened its three-game baseball series versus USC with a 9-1 win at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles.

Hjerpe, making his eighth start of the season, struck out nine and scattered four hits in his fourth quality start. The sophomore left-hander, who had 17 strikeouts a week earlier against Stanford struck out at least one batter in every full inning of work Friday.

He picked up the win to push his conference-best mark to 7-0.

Forrester singled in the first, fourth and seventh innings, scoring a run after his first hit of the day. He also walked twice to move to 35 on the year, extending his Pac-12 lead.

The Beavers (22-7 overall, 8-5 Pac-12) got to USC (17-10, 4-6) starter Isaac Esqueda early, scoring a run in the first before putting three more on the board in the second. Kyle Dernedde plated the first run of the second on a successful squeeze, then watched as Justin Boyd and Jacob Melton drove in runs on back-to-back at bats, putting the OSU lead at four.

Esqueda took the loss to drop to 1-1 this season. He allowed five hits and four runs in two innings.

The Beavers put five insurance runs on the board in the ninth, highlighted by a bases clearing triple by Jake Dukart. Dukart, starting at third, picked up two hits, as did Boyd and Wade Meckler. Overall, Oregon State finished with 11 hits.

The teams continue the three-game series at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Meckler extended his hit streak to 10 games with a single on the first at-bat of the game. Forrester picked up his eighth multiple-hit game of the season. Dukart has triples in back-to-back games.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

