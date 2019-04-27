Jake Harvey thought he was going to be the hero in the 12th inning when he blooped in a single that likely should have driven in the game-winning run.
But pinch-runner Elliot Willy was thrown out at the plate to prolong the game.
Harvey, a true freshman playing second base, had another chance in the 16th.
This time his single past the third baseman with two outs allowed Preston Jones — who walked, went to second on a single and advanced to third on a passed ball — to score and send what was left of the regular-season Goss Stadium record crowd of 3,952 home happy.
Final score after 5 hours, 16 minutes: No. 2 Oregon State 4, Washington State 3.
“I thought we were going to have it earlier in the game with Willy but he just got a bad read and he came up to me in the dugout and said, ‘hey my bad, go get them the next time’ and we got it done.” Harvey said.
It was the third extra inning game of the week for the Beavers, who dropped an 8-7 decision in 12 innings and a 7-6 one in 10 innings at Nevada on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
“I’ve been on both sides, probably not 16 innings, but I’ve been in extras and lost and it sucks because you know you’ve got to come back the next day and compete,” said Harvey, who was 3 for 5 and walked three times.
The three extra-inning games this week have depleted the Beavers as far as pitching goes and interim coach Pat Bailey said he expects Sunday starter Grant Gambrell to go deep in the game.
The series finale between the Beavers (30-10-1, 16-4) and Cougars (8-30-1, 1-15-1) is set for 1:05 p.m.
“He’s been pretty good probably the last four weeks in a row,” Bailey said. “I expect him to come out and be a man and get six, seven innings for us because we’re short on pitching, and so are they.”
Jake Mulholland went 5⅓ inning to pick up the win. He allowed just two hits and struck out six while tossing 69 pitches.
Mulholland came on after Mitchel Verburg left with an apparent injury in the 11th. Verburg struck out nine in 4⅓ innings and allowed just two hits and one run.
Bailey said he didn’t know the status of Verburg’s injury after the game.
“I hope it’s not serious,” he said.
Bryce Fehmel went 6⅓ innings, allowing six hits and two runs, only one was earned, while striking out eight.
The three pitchers combined for a school-record 23 strikeouts while only issuing one walk.
“They’ve been doing that all year and we just kind of sit back there and field it and throw it across the diamond for them,” Harvey said.
The Beavers struggled most of the game to get much going offensively.
WSU starter A.J. Block was perfect through three and allowed just one hit through six innings.
But Adley Rutschman doubled to open the seventh and Ryan Ober singled to left to put runners at the corners with no outs before Ober stole second.
Troy Claunch, who broke up Block’s no-hitter in the fifth, then singled off the Block’s glove to allow Rutschman to score and make it 2-1.
Jones later singled in pinch runner Wade Meckler to tie the game at 2-2 and Alex McGarry’s sacrifice fly to center put the Beavers up 3-2.
The Cougars, however, answered as Collin Montez tripled and scored on sacrifice fly to right by Jack Smith to tie it in the eighth. Kyler McMahan’s throw home was just late.
WSU's Tyson Guerrero, who started the game in right field, pitched 6⅓ innings of relief, allowing just three hits while walking three and striking out six to help keep the game tied.
“(Block and Guerrero) were both locating really well and had command of their offspeed stuff so we were trying to be patient,” Harvey said. “And then it kind of blew up on us for a little bit in those extra innings and then finally got after it when they brought in a new guy.”
The Cougars, who lost 18-4 on Friday, struck first in the third on Saturday.
Fehmel hit No. 9 batter Bradley Polinsky before Danny Sinatro hit a slow roller to third that he beat out as Polinsky went to third on a throwing error to first. Dillon Plew lifted a sacrifice fly to center for a 1-0 lead.
The Cougars threatened in the fifth after Andes Alvarez singled with two outs and Plew reached on a bloop double to right to put runners at second and third.
But Harvey made a diving stop in shallow right field then threw to first to nip Montez to end the inning and save two runs.
However, a leadoff walk and sacrifice bunt in the sixth put the Cougars in position to score again and this time they did as Guerrero laced a one-out double to the gap in right-center to put the Cougars up 2-0.