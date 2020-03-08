OSU baseball: Gauchos sweep past Beavers

Oregon State finally scored some runs at home, but the Beavers dropped a 3-2 decision to UC Santa Barbara on Sunday at Goss Stadium.

Jake Dukart doubled three times and walked twice but the Gauchos rallied from a 3-0 deficit to complete a three-game sweep of the Beavers.

Dukart tied the Oregon State single-game record with three doubles. He is the second Beaver to hit three doubles in a game this season, following Alex McGarry on Feb. 16 against Gonzaga.

Cole Hamilton's second-inning double put the Beavers up 2-0 and were the first runs this season at home after OSU was shutout Friday (6-0) and Saturday (4-0).

UC Santa Barbara (13-2), however, scored the game’s last three runs, first on a solo home run by Kyle Johnson in the fourth and then on a pair of errors in the seventh.

Nathan Burns started for the Beavers (5-9) and struck out eight in 4⅓ innings. He allowed three hits and his lone blemish was Johnson’s home run in the fourth. He did not figure in the decision — the loss went to Ryan Brown who allowed two unearned runs in the seventh.

Kyler McMahan also had a pair of hits as the Beavers totaled 10 as a team.