Pat Bailey had no doubt that Grant Gambrell would provide the kind of pitching performance the Beavers needed on Sunday afternoon.
Oregon State’s interim coach knew the Beavers would need Gambrell to go deep in the game after playing three extra-inning games and another regulation one in the past seven days.
The third of those was Saturday’s 16-inning marathon, so the Beavers’ pitching staff was certainly taxed heading into Sunday’s finale of a three-game Pac-12 series against Washington State.
Gambrell backed up his coach’s words by doing what he has done often as the Sunday starter and helped the Beavers to a 2-0 win and series sweep.
The junior righty was sensational, allowing just two hits in 8⅓ shutout innings with 12 strikeouts, which tied his career high. He walked two and retired the last 12 batters he faced.
“I think that was the best-pitched game we’ve had all year long, personally," Bailey said. "I thought he was absolutely lights out for the entire game. … The last seven and a third innings he threw were outstanding.”
Gambrell, who threw 124 pitches, gave way to Christian Chamberlain with one out in the ninth. The lefty got the final two outs for his second save of the season.
Gambrell knew he would only be facing one batter in the ninth.
“Before I went out there, (pitching coach Nate) Yeskie was like, ‘hey you’ve got the first guy and then I’m going to come get you no matter what,’” Gambrell said. “So I was like I’m going to get him then. Went and got him, alright maybe I should just enjoy this now.”
Sunday’s attendance of 3,968 broke the single-game regular-season Goss Stadium record that was previously set Saturday (3,952), with most of those remaining giving Gambrell a standing ovation when he exited in the ninth.
The three-game series total of 11,720 is also a record.
Gambrell was in a little trouble in the first inning, walking two of the first three batters he faced. At one point he missed on seven straight pitches and tossed the ball back to the dugout.
He then threw six straight strikes and ended up striking out the side to escape the jam.
“I kind of just came out a little lazy on my part and kind of went in the dugout and let’s regroup and focus up and I kind of got after it from there,” Gambrell said. “For the first couple innings I kind of struggled with my fastball command but after that I kind of figured it out and got into myself, kind of put some pressure on myself and figured it out toward the end.”
Gambrell allowed just two batters to reach second base and none after the second inning.
“Grant was dominant,” catcher Troy Claunch said. “I told him before the game if he just does what we all know he is capable of we knew he was going to have a pretty good day. You know he struggled a little bit in the first but we made a few adjustments based on how he was throwing pitches and from then on he did his thing and dealt.”
Claunch, Joe Casey and Andy Armstrong each had two hits as the Beavers had nine for the game.
The Beavers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth as Tyler Malone singled and Claunch doubled before Jake Dukart delivered a sacrifice fly to deep right-center.
In the sixth, Claunch doubled with one out and went to second on a groundout by Dukart. Armstrong then coaxed the ball past a diving shortstop to bring in Claunch for a 2-0 lead.
“I thought I was seeing the ball pretty well,” said Clauch, who had two doubles and scored a run. “But I was happy to be able to put myself in a position to have the guys behind me score me. Dukart came up big, Army (Armstrong) came up really big. So it was just a great team win.”
Casey and Adley Rutschman had back-to-back one-out singles in the seventh but the Beavers were unable to add to their lead.
Armstrong had a two-out triple in the eighth but was stranded there.
Even without the added insurance, the Beavers gave Gambrell, who has become more confident as the Sunday starter, plenty of support. Gambrell said the season began to turn with his start at California on March 24.
“Just being able to have a different offspeed that I can trust and have faith in is big for me and big for my progress as a pitcher,” he said.
Bailey said that as Gambrell continues to develop, he is gaining more and more confidence.
“He’s got big-league stuff, it’s just he’s got to have a big-league mentality as well and that’s starting to happen,” Baiey said.
Added Claunch: “We all know that Grant’s got electric stuff, big power guy, and when he has the confidence and believes in what he can do it shows like it did today.”
Verburg update
Bailey said reliever Mitchell Verburg, who left Saturday's game with an apparent injury, would undergo an MRI on Monday.
“He has very loose joints, and that’s one of the reasons he had back issues," Bailey said. "... so I’m hoping it’s something that just kind of broke free and he’s going to be fine.”