Backed by some confidence thanks to his offense putting some early crooked numbers, Grant Gambrell produced his best outing of the season.
The Oregon State junior right-hander tied a career high with 12 strikeouts and walked none while pitching into the seventh inning Sunday.
Gambrell spent much of his time on the mound with a big lead after the Beavers scored nine runs in the first two innings on their way to a 10-5 win against California to clinch the Pac-12 baseball series at Goss Stadium.
“Honestly, that was a big achievement for me,” Gambrell said of his strikeouts and lack of bases on balls. “Because just going off last year and the year before I struggled with command. Whenever I can have no walks and my Ks are up I’m doing a good job. So I was happy with that.”
OSU (16-4-1, 3-3) saw its offense come alive with its highest run total in conference play and equaling the most hits (11) in the last 13 games.
Ryan Ober had the biggest knock with his second-inning grand slam that made it 9-0 after the Beavers scored five in the first.
That followed lineup changes Saturday that led to a 3-2 win to even the three-game series with the Golden Bears (11-10, 2-4). Sunday, eight of nine starting batters got a hit.
“We made some adjustments in the lineup to see if we could get some things going,” Beavers coach Pat Bailey said.
Beau Philip, batting in the leadoff spot for the second straight game, had two hits along with George Mendazona and Adley Rutschman. Rutschman and Preston Jones each had two RBIs.
Ober said the offense had been lacking confidence lately, but he saw something different the past two games after Friday’s 3-2 loss in the series opener.
“That’s the thing that we’ve been having trouble is guys go up there and they kind of doubt themselves,” Ober said. “Once you get that out … you can really do anything at the plate. That’s been a big key that we’ve been working on, is just believing in ourselves and it’s been helping.”
Arman Sabouri, Cal’s regular Friday starter, got the five-out save Friday but lasted just one inning Sunday as OSU brought nine batters to the plate in the opening frame.
Rutschman opened the scoring with an RBI single to center field after Philip singled and Mendazona was hit by a pitch.
The Beavers got the next four runs on three straight two-out hits — a Matthew Gretler single to left field for the freshman infielder’s first career RBI; Tyler Malone’s double down the right field line to drive in another; and Jones’ two-run single to short center.
Bears reliever Nick Proctor couldn’t do much better in the second.
He gave up a leadoff double to Philip, then hit Mendazona with a pitch and walked Alex McGarry with one out to load the bases. Ober then sent a 2-0 offering over the left field wall for a grand slam and the first collegiate home run for the sophomore.
The Golden Bears got back two runs, both unearned, in the third.
Mendazona committed his second error of the game at third base while fielding a grounder from the leadoff batter. Cal’s Korey Lee and Max Flower hit consecutive two-out RBI singles.
Gambrell, who threw a career-high 114 pitches, came out after giving up back-to-back one-out singles in the eighth. He allowed six hits and four runs (two earned).
California got three runs in the seventh but never truly threatened OSU.
Mitchell Verburg pitched five scoreless outs and Jake Mulholland got the last two for his fifth save of the season.
Gambrell said having a big advantage early in a game is “incredible.”
“It just takes all the pressure off of me,” he said. “I just go out there and do my job and attack the zone and make sure they get themselves out and I don’t do too much with my stuff.”
Gambrell and his fellow pitchers kept Cal’s Andrew Vaughn from having much of an impact in the series.
The 2018 national player of the year was 1 for 5 with a run-scoring double Sunday but just 1 for 9 with four walks (three intentional) and two runs scored in the three-game set.
Oregon State will try to keep its momentum going Tuesday when it plays Portland at Hillsboro’s Ron Tonkin Field before opening a Pac-12 series Friday at Washington.
Bailey said he hopes to have pitcher Kevin Abel (strained back) available next weekend, but that decision will be made by team medical personnel. The sophomore right-hander, who hasn’t pitched since March 1, has thrown three bullpen sessions in the past two weeks.