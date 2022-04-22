OSU baseball: Forrester's RBI single gives Beavers 4-3 win over Huskies

Garret Forrester singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to give Oregon State a 4-3 victory over Washington at Goss Stadium on Friday night.

Travis Bazzana got the inning going for the second-ranked Beavers with a one-out triple. The Huskies then intentionally walked Jacob Melton and Justin Boyd, which set up Forrester's walk-off single.

The series will continue at 1:35 p.m. Saturday as Oregon State (29-8, 11-5 Pac-12) hosts Washington (16-19, 6-13).

Cooper Hjerpe started for the Beavers, striking out 12 in six innings. He did allow three runs in the sixth and exited in the seventh in favor of Reid Sebby, down 3-2. Sebby closed out a scoreless seventh and gave way to DJ Carpenter, who gave up no runs over 2⅔ innings before Ryan Brown came on to get the final out. Brown (4-0) got the win.

Wade Meckler and Boyd each had RBI singles in the third as the Beavers took a 2-0 lead. Meckler then added a solo home run in the eighth to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

Meckler and Bazzana both had three hits to lead OSU’s offense, which finished with 10 as a team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.