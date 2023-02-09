Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said it’s exciting seeing his players leave the program and continue on in their baseball careers, even if it means taking on the task of replacing those standouts.

One of the questions Canham asks himself when looking for the next OSU stars on the diamond is whether he believes those players will come back at some point after they’ve left and still want to be a part of the program.

Current Beaver Travis Bazzana said seeing those former players back in Corvallis during the offseason solidifies for him how much of a family the OSU program is and how much he wants to follow in their footsteps.

Teammate Garret Forrester agreed.

“I think we all just want to be like them and we’re all wanting to live their dream,” Forrester said. “So we see the work they put in and they come back and they work here during the winter time and the early spring before spring training. We get to see what they do and get to hear what coaching’s like and what the life’s like. It drives home that dream we have of being at that next level and being where we want to be.”

Steven Kwan, third in American League rookie of the year voting and a Gold Glove winner this past year after a successful season as an outfielder with the Cleveland Guardians, was among those who returned to Corvallis during the fall and winter.

Bazzana got the opportunity to spend time with Kwan and had questions for the 2018 MLB draft pick who helped the Beavers win the College World Series the year he was drafted.

Bazzana wanted to know what it was like moving through the minor leagues, making it to the majors and what he took away from a long MLB season. Kwan batted .298 with 52 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 147 games with the Guardians.

“He basically just said the game’s the same and you still get pitches to hit and people make that transition to the big leagues bigger than it is offensively,” Bazzana said. “So it was like, as much as people get better as you move on, you still get pitches to hit, you’ve still got to get your foot down in time. He kind of simplified that. And I was like, no wonder he’s so good, is he’s got that mental state to where he believes in what he does and keeps the game simple.”

Kwan was back at Goss Stadium to work out with the current team. Other Beaver baseball alums were in town for the OSU Dugout Club’s annual golf tournament in October.

Oregon State has developed a string of successful major leaguers in recent years.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, the top pick in the 2019 amateur draft, was second in American League rookie of the year voting this past season.

Matt Boyd, Michael Conforto, Nick Madrigal, Andrew Moore and Drew Rasmussen, among others, have also made their way to the majors.

Many have returned to Oregon State to share their wisdom and experiences. Their presence has had a lasting impact on the players who get to meet them and spend time with them.

“Those names that come to your head, they’re all around,” Bazzana said. “They want to give back and hopefully we get a chance to be in their shoes and give back to the next generation of Beavs. It’s special and it motivates me to want to be great and put into the people that are coming up.”

Added Forrester: “Just to see their work ethic. They don’t have to say anything. Just the way that they work, we get to see that and see what it takes to be where they’re at. And I know that’s what I’ve taken most from them.”