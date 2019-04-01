Brandon Eisert held Washington to just four hits in 6 ⅓ scoreless innings Friday night and was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Eisert, a marketing major from Beaverton, picked up his sixth win of the season as the Beavers downed the Huskies 1-0 in the series opener. Washington managed to move just two baserunners into scoring position against the lefty, but he stranded the runner at third in the sixth and reliever Christian Chamberlain spun a double play ball to end the seventh.
The honor is the first of Eisert’s career and the second for a Beaver hurler this year, following Bryce Fehmel on Feb. 19. Oregon State’s pitchers have earned the honor 94 times since the then-Pac-10 began the awards in 1986. That’s the most of any program.
Eisert is 6-0 this season and has a 0.30 earned run average, which is second nationally. He also has 44 strikeouts to just five walks, a K-to-walk ratio of 8.80 that ranks 16th.
Oregon State returns home for a pair of games Tuesday and Wednesday against San Diego State at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. both days.