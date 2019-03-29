SEATTLE — Brandon Eisert held Washington to four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts to send Oregon State to a series-opening 1-0 win over the Huskies Friday night at Husky Ballpark.
Eisert held the Huskies scoreless over 6 1/3 innings to win his sixth game of the season. He out-dueled Washington starter David Rhodes, who kept the Beavers to five hits and a run with four walks and eight strikeouts.
Eisert picked up the win to improve to 6-0 on the year. Rhodes was saddled with the loss, dropping him to 4-2 this season.
The game's lone run came via a pair of back-to-back doubles for the Beavers (17-5-1 overall, 4-3 Pac-12 Conference) in the first inning. Adley Rutschman doubled on a 1-1 pitch to center, then came around to score when Tyler Malone drilled a 1-2 pitch to the track in right.
The Oregon State bullpen consisting of Christian Chamberlain and Mitchell Verburg came on for 2 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief behind Eisert. Chamberlain worked two frames, giving up one walk with three strikeouts. Verburg then got the game's final two outs for his first save of 2019.
Mason Cerrillo paced Washington (14-7, 5-2) with two hits.