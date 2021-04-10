OSU baseball: Ducks take 5-1 victory and win series

The Oregon State baseball team dropped a 5-1 Pac-12 decision to Oregon Saturday night in the second game of the three-game series at PK Park.

Jake Dukart drove in Oregon State’s lone run in the third. Wade Meckler doubled to open the inning, moved to third on a groundout by Jacob Melton and scored when Dukart sliced a single to left.

Oregon State (21-9, 7-4) starter Cooper Hjerpe took the loss, dropping to 2-3 on the year. The lefty struck out three and scattered five hits and three runs in five innings.

Hjerpe’s counterpart, Oregon right-hander Cullen Kafka, went 5⅔ innings, limiting the Beavers to four hits and a run. He struck out seven and walked three, improving to 4-1 this season.

Oregon (18-7, 5-3) scored two in the second, then picked up its third run of the game on a double play in the fourth. UO added to its lead with two in the sixth, first on a single, then a bases-loaded walk.

The Beavers threatened in the eighth, loading the bases with two down after Troy Claunch walked on a 3-2 pitch. Oregon reliever Andrew Mosiello was able to get out of the jam on a groundout to third. OSU also put two on in the ninth but was unable to push them across.

The teams conclude the series at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0