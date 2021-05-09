OSU baseball: Comeback effort falls short as Beavers fail to finish sweep

Despite coming away with a pivotal series victory, there was no celebration in the Oregon State clubhouse Sunday.

Because after grinding out two tough wins against visiting USC earlier this weekend, the Beavers felt like they should have left the ballpark Sunday afternoon having secured a sweep. But the bullpen faltered late, and a ninth-inning rally fell just short as Oregon State dropped the Pac-12 finale to the Trojans by a score of 5-3.

“Winning a series is good, but it’s also good that no one is happy about this one,” coach Mitch Canham said. “We want all of it. We want every pitch, we want every inning and we want every game. Obviously frustrated with how today turned out.”

Oregon State (31-15, 13-8) could have used another win in order to buy itself some wiggle room in the conference standings. Oregon (30-11, 14-7) won in Eugene to stay in second place in the conference title race, one game ahead of the Beavers.

Stanford, who sits one game behind Oregon State, also won and improved to 12-6 in conference play.