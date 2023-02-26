There were bright blue skies for Oregon State’s home opener on Friday but it definitely wasn’t classic baseball weather. It was 40 degrees for the first pitch of the season at Goss Stadium and the temperature dipped to 33 degrees by the time the Beavers recorded the final out in an 11-1 victory over Coppin State.

Fans who have long heard about the importance of players — and especially pitchers — staying loose might think this weather is a concern. Pitchers sometimes put on a jacket in the dugout between innings during much milder weather and that raises questions about how their arms will respond in genuinely cold conditions.

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said those worries are overblown. He said the weather was even worse prior to the start of the series and that didn’t keep the team off the field.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“We were out here practicing yesterday when during BP we had a nice little snow drizzle. And even guys were warming up without long sleeves on,” Canham said. “I don’t remember a lot of guys even feeling cold when you’re competing in the moment. … We get out and we train in this stuff. They make sure they’re getting loose. When they’re in the dugout we take care of them.”

The Oregon State skipper also noted that the NCAA does have a 32-degree cutoff point. That is why the first pitch for the home opener was moved to 3:05 p.m. instead of the scheduled start a couple hours later. Had the game started after 5 p.m. it would not have been completed before the thermometer sunk below the cutoff line.

Most players dressed for the conditions with long-sleeve shirts under their uniforms, but OSU catcher Tanner Smith, among others, went without.

The weather seemingly had no impact on Oregon State starter Trent Sellers, who got his first win of the season by recording 12 strikeouts over 5⅓ scoreless innings. It was a much better performance than his first start in which he lasted three innings and gave up two runs on five hits.

“With my fastball, in my last outing I was throwing really high. This outing I was trying to work lower in the zone,” Sellers said.

He said he relied almost exclusively on his fastball against Coppin State, throwing just five off-speed pitches total. The Eagles were never able to catch up to his fastball, so he stayed with it.

Fans at Goss Stadium got their first in-person look at some of the new members of the team over the weekend. Freshman Gavin Turley hit home runs in both Friday's and Saturday’s wins. His home run on Friday just snuck over the right-field wall, but his blast to left during Saturday’s 16-0 win was measured at 435 feet.

Turley didn't go deep in Oregon State's 19-5 win to close the series on Sunday, but he did go 2 for 4 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Fellow freshman Jacob Krieg made his Oregon State debut after not playing during the season-opening games in Arizona. Canham said he liked Friday’s matchup for Krieg as Coppin State started a left-hander who did not rely on a strong fastball.

Canham’s scouting was correct as Krieg doubled, walked three times and drove in four runs. The freshman kept up the good work on Saturday with three more walks and an RBI, and on Sunday he had three hits and drove in three runs.

“I thought his approach at the plate was outstanding,” Canham said, adding that with both hitters they’ve been “Working line drives, getting out of the air, working middle away, seeing the ball a long time. And Krieg did a great job with that, didn’t chase. Turley hit a home run then drew a walk his next at-bat.”

Sellers, a senior, said it's great to see younger players enjoy some success right away.

“I love it. I’m the oldest guy on the team and seeing these younger guys come in and me being in that situation before, there’s a lot of pressure on your back," Sellers said. "You put the pressure on yourself when you don’t really need to. They’re young. They’ll have hundreds, thousands of other at-bats, but seeing Krieg contributing tonight, it’s big-time.”

The Beavers — who have won six straight after an opening-day loss — will travel to pay Cal Poly for a four-game series starting Thursday and will return home to face San Diego on March 7. Oregon State will then start Pac-12 Conference play with a three-game series against Washington State starting March 10.