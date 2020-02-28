OSU baseball: Chamberlain solid as Beavers top Aztecs, 4-1

SAN DIEGO — Christian Chamberlain scattered two hits with seven strikeouts in 5⅔ scoreless innings to pace Oregon State to a 4-1 nonconference baseball win over San Diego State on Friday night at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

Matthew Gretler drove in two runs on a single and a sacrifice fly to help send the Beavers (5-4) to their third consecutive win. Oregon State has won the first two games of the series at SDSU after claiming a 13-1 victory on Thursday night.

Andy Armstrong had two hits for his third consecutive multiple-hit effort. He doubled in the second and singled in the fourth.

Chamberlain finished with a third consecutive solid start and improved to 2-0 this season. The lefty has given up just five hits and seven walks in 17 scoreless innings of work this season. He has 24 strikeouts on the year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cole Hamilton opened the game’s scoring with a single in the first. Gretler drove in his first run of the game on a single to center in the second. Oregon State made it 3-0 on a double steal in the fourth, then made it 4-0 in the sixth when Gretler hit a sac fly.

SDSU (6-4) cut it to 4-1 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Cooper Hjerpe came on later in the inning to get an inning-ending strikeout with a runner on second.