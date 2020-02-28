OSU baseball: Chamberlain solid as Beavers top Aztecs, 4-1

SAN DIEGO — Christian Chamberlain scattered two hits with seven strikeouts in 5⅔ scoreless innings to pace Oregon State to a 4-1 nonconference baseball win over San Diego State on Friday night at Tony Gwynn Stadium.
Matthew Gretler drove in two runs on a single and a sacrifice fly to help send the Beavers (5-4) to their third consecutive win. Oregon State has won the first two games of the series at SDSU after claiming a 13-1 victory on Thursday night.
Andy Armstrong had two hits for his third consecutive multiple-hit effort. He doubled in the second and singled in the fourth.
Chamberlain finished with a third consecutive solid start and improved to 2-0 this season. The lefty has given up just five hits and seven walks in 17 scoreless innings of work this season. He has 24 strikeouts on the year.
Cole Hamilton opened the game’s scoring with a single in the first. Gretler drove in his first run of the game on a single to center in the second. Oregon State made it 3-0 on a double steal in the fourth, then made it 4-0 in the sixth when Gretler hit a sac fly.
SDSU (6-4) cut it to 4-1 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Cooper Hjerpe came on later in the inning to get an inning-ending strikeout with a runner on second.
San Diego State loaded the bases in the ninth against Hjerpe, but the freshman recorded the first two outs via strikeout and then a fly out to left to end the game.
The Beavers chased San Diego State starter Michael Paredes in the sixth after the righty had thrown 102 pitches. He allowed eight hits and four runs — three earned — with two walks and four strikeouts. He took the loss to drop to 0-1 this season.
Oregon State is scheduled to send right-hander Nathan Burns (0-0, 3.09) to the mound in Saturday's 6 p.m game. San Diego State will go with fellow righty Troy Melton (2-0, 1.64).