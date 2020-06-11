OSU baseball: Chamberlain picked by Royals in fourth round of MLB draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State pitcher Christian Chamberlain had an idea he might wind up being picked by the Kansas City Royals in the MLB draft.

So Chamberlain wasn’t stunned when the Royals announced they were taking him in the fourth round on Thursday. He was the 105th overall selection.

“I definitely had two teams in the mix but the Royals were obviously one of the highest on me and obviously got picked by them and couldn’t be happier,” Chamberlain said.

What made the landing spot even sweeter for Chamberlain was an old connection to the organization.

“Actually, my best friend back in Reno, his dad is Buddy Gouldsmith, the area scout for Northern California for the Royals. So I’ve got a history with the Royals with him being my best friend and (dad) scouting there,” Chamberlain said.

“Obviously I didn’t know where I was going to end up and what team I was going to go to, but I couldn’t be happier with the Royals selecting me.”

Chamberlain joins former OSU teammate Grant Gambrell in the Royals organization. Gambrell was taken by Kansas City in 2019.

Chamberlain said he is good friends with Gambrell.