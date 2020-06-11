OSU baseball: Chamberlain picked by Royals in fourth round of MLB draft

Oregon State pitcher Christian Chamberlain had an idea he might wind up being picked by the Kansas City Royals in the MLB draft.
So Chamberlain wasn’t stunned when the Royals announced they were taking him in the fourth round on Thursday. He was the 105th overall selection.
“I definitely had two teams in the mix but the Royals were obviously one of the highest on me and obviously got picked by them and couldn’t be happier,” Chamberlain said.
What made the landing spot even sweeter for Chamberlain was an old connection to the organization.
“Actually, my best friend back in Reno, his dad is Buddy Gouldsmith, the area scout for Northern California for the Royals. So I’ve got a history with the Royals with him being my best friend and (dad) scouting there,” Chamberlain said.
“Obviously I didn’t know where I was going to end up and what team I was going to go to, but I couldn’t be happier with the Royals selecting me.”
Chamberlain joins former OSU teammate Grant Gambrell in the Royals organization. Gambrell was taken by Kansas City in 2019.
Chamberlain said he is good friends with Gambrell.
“He was probably one the first people who texted me as soon as I got picked, so that was exciting to see from the Royal family,” Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain started 10 games and made 47 appearances for the Beavers in 2018 and 2019.
He had 140 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.09 during that stretch.
In the shortened 2020 season, Chamberlain struck out 34 while allowing six hits and 11 walks in 22 innings. He had 12 strikeouts against Mississippi State on Feb. 21.
“I went from the relieving roles in my freshman and sophomore years to slot starting to getting put on that Friday night role,” he said. “I was very comfortable with it and (the coaches) got me prepared and the rest of my teammates pushed me to the point that I was going to be (successful).”
Chamberlain said he wants to continue to develop all of his pitches and hone his command as he moves forward with his career.
He is not overly concerned about landing as a reliever or starter at this point.
“I will go wherever they want me to play,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s going either way or one or the other, wherever they want to use me, that’s where I’ll go.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!