SEATTLE — Joe Casey hit his first career home run and Tyler Malone drove in a pair of runs in the Beavers’ three-run fourth inning to send Oregon State to an 8-3 win over Indiana Saturday at T-Mobile Park.
Casey hit a solo shot in the fourth to pull the Beavers and Hoosiers into a 2-2 tie. Malone later drove in a pair with a double in the gap in left to put Oregon State up for good.
The offense, with the Beavers recording 11 hits on the day, came in support of starter Bryce Fehmel. The senior recorded his fourth quality start of the year, and allowed three runs on five hits with six strikeouts in six innings. He exited with a runner on in the seventh and won his third game of the season and 29th of his career.
Malone led the Beavers with three RBI, and was 2-for-4. Alex McGarry, Adley Rutschman and Ryan Ober all had two hits as well.
Up 4-2 after the three-run fourth, the Beavers (12-1 overall) tacked on solo insurance runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. Zak Taylor hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 5-2. Preston Jones then drove in the Beavers’ sixth run via a groundout to short the following inning.
Indiana (7-6) made it a three-run game in the seventh via one run off Fehmel but reliever Dylan Pearce shut the door on the Hoosiers with a pair of flyouts and a strikeout.
Junior lefty Jake Mulholland came on to face a bases-loaded situation in the eighth and ended the frame with a flyout to left by Indiana’s Scotty Bradley. Mulholland earned his second save of the season and 24th of his career. He is third in Oregon State history, trailing Kevin Gunderson (37 saves from 2004-06) and Kevin Rhoderick (25 from 2008-10).
The Beavers chased Indiana starter Tanner Gordon after 4 1/3 innings. The righty scattered seven hits and five runs – four earned – with five strikeouts and five walks. He was charged with the loss and is 0-3 on the year.
Indiana led off the game with a two-run home run from Matt Lloyd in the first. OSU answered with a run in the second that saw Indiana commit two errors on a ground ball off the bat of Andy Armstrong.
Oregon State concludes its trip to T-Mobile Park Sunday by taking on Coastal Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
Sunday’s game will mark the first matchup ever featuring the Beavers and Coastal Carolina, which won the 2016 national championship. The Chanticleers opened the weekend ranked in all six polls, and are as high as No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball.