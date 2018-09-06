Pat Casey is going out on top.
Just over two months after winning his third national title, Oregon State University announced Thursday afternoon that Casey had retired as the school’s baseball coach.
“He has been everything we ever could have imagined in a baseball coach,” Oregon State University President Ed Ray said. “He’s accomplished so much, he’s made us very, very proud of the young men that he’s coached, on and off the field.”
Pat Bailey, who served as an assistant coach and associate head coach for 11 seasons at Oregon State, will be the interim head coach. The school says a national search will begin at the conclusion of the 2019 season.
Casey, who just wrapped up his 24th season at Oregon State, guided the Beavers to six College World Series appearances (2005-07, 2013, 2017-18), winning national titles in 2006-07 and this past season.
“I want to say thanks for coming but I don’t really mean that,” Casey joked. “It tried to let these guys do this behind closed doors.
“It’s just been an unbelievable honor for me, it’s been awesome. I want to thank my wife for being here, she’s been there every day.”
The Beavers rallied from an opening loss to North Carolina this past CWS, winning four straight to make the best-of-three title series.
After falling to Arkansas in the first game, the Beavers won the last two, the last giving Casey his 900th career win with the Beavers.
It was the second time the Beavers have won six elimination games at the CWS to win a title (2006 was the other).
Casey finishes his OSU career with a 900-458-6 overall record and 1,071-572-7 overall with his seven seasons at George Fox.
Over the past two seasons, the Beavers were the winingest college baseball program, posting a 111-18-1 record. They were 56-6 in 2017 before falling a win short of the CWS title series.
Casey’s teams averaged 46 wins a season over the last eight and he was named the conference’s coach of the year five times (2005, 2006, 2011, 2013 and 2017). The Beavers had 50 or more wins in 2006 (50), 2013 (52), 2017 (56) and 2018 (55).
“It has been truly amazing to think of the impact coach Casey has had on our baseball team, obviously, but our university and the great state of Oregon and collegiate baseball overall,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. “He’s had a Hall of Fame career for sure.”
Casey will remain at Oregon State as a Senior Associate Athletics Director/Special Assistant to Barnes.
“I’ve only known Pat for a couple season, man they’ve been good ones for sure,” Barnes said. “What he’s built is sustained excellence, it’s a program that will continue to thrive because of his tremendous leadership.”