Travis Bazzana had three extra-base hits and drove in five runs Tuesday as Oregon State defeated San Diego 9-4 at Goss Stadium.

The victory wraps up the Beavers’ nonconference schedule. Oregon State (10-2) will open Pac-12 Conference play with a three-game home series against Washington State starting Friday.

The victory also gives Mitch Canham 100 wins as the head coach at his alma mater.

“Obviously, there’s no place in the world I’d rather be and to have my family here with me and get to be a part of this great program and this university once again, I’ve said it many times, it fills my heart,” Canham said.

The Toreros struck first Tuesday, scoring two runs in the top of the third. The Beavers answered with runs in each of their next four at-bats to take control of the game.

Bazzana doubled in a run to get Oregon State on the board in the bottom of the third and Garret Forrester followed with an RBI single to tie the game.

Micah McDowell had an RBI double in the fourth to put the Beavers out front, but San Diego answered in the top of the fifth.

Freshman Gavin Turley put Oregon State up for good with a solo shot in the fifth for his fifth home run of the season. Mason Guerra added an RBI double later in the frame.

Bazzana hit his first home run of the season in the sixth to give Oregon State a 6-3 lead. Then in the eighth Bazzana came to the plate with one out and the bases loaded. He hit a line drive into the gap in right center to give the Beavers three insurance runs.

“I feel like this year I’ve been able to be consistent with the way I approach my at-bats and the confidence I go into the box with,” Bazzana said. “So just trusting that and knowing the results will come, I’ve had that process all year and today things decided to fall and went my way. So just keep trusting that process every time I go to the plate.”

McDowell went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Forrester was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Guerra also had two hits, including a double, with an RBI.

Ben Ferrer started on the mound for Oregon State making his season debut. He was on a pitch count and got through two scoreless innings giving up two hits with two strikeouts. Canham went deep into his staff, using seven pitchers who combined to give up four runs — two earned — on nine hits with six strikeouts.

Justin Thorsteinson threw 2⅓ scoreless innings and got the win.

Oregon State 9, San Diego 4

San Diego 002 010 001 — 4 9 0

Oregon State 002 121 03X — 9 13 1

Romero, Negrete (5), Frize (7), Smith (8) and Armas. Ferrer, Krieg (3), Boisvert (4), Thorsteinson (5), Quinn (7), Larson (7), Grewe (9), and Weber. W: Thorsteinson (1-1). L: Negrete (1-1). 2B: Smith (SD), Gurevitch (SD), McDowell (OSU), Bazzana (OSU), Forrester (OSU), Guerra (OSU). 3B: Bazzana (OSU). HR: Turley (OSU), Bazzana (OSU).

Hits: San Diego 9 (Gurevitch 2, Decriscio 2, Smith, Peraza, Costello, Arakawa, Allen); Oregon State 13 (McDowell 3, Bazzana 3, Forrester 2, Guerra 2, Turley, Kasper, Peterson).

RBIs: San Diego 3 (Peraza 2, Smith); Oregon State 9 (Bazzana 5, McDowell, Turley, Forrester, Guerra).