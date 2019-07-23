Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham announced Tuesday that Pat Bailey and Ryan Gipson will remain with the program on his coaching staff as assistant coaches.
“I’m excited to announce that both Pat and Ryan will remain on the coaching staff,” Canham said. “They are highly respected in the baseball community and know how to be successful in the Pacific Northwest, the Pac-12 Conference and on a national scale. We are ready to roll and get ready to battle for a College World Series title next season.”
Bailey and Gipson comprise two of the three spots on the staff; the final position will be announced at a later date.
Canham also announced Tuesday that Jake Rodriguez will continue to serve as the team’s director of operations and Tyler Graham will remain as the program’s director of player development.