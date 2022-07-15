OSU baseball: Canham, assistants get extensions

Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Friday that Mitch Canham has received a five-year contract extension through the 2029 baseball season, while assistant coaches Rich Dorman and Ryan Gipson have received two-year extensions through 2024.

“Coach Canham was a perfect fit for this program when he was hired in 2019,” Barnes said in a release. “Mitch was the epitome of a successful student-athlete during his playing career at Oregon State, and embodies what Oregon State University is about. He knows what it means to be a Beaver, loves this program and University and that has shown in his three seasons as our baseball head coach.

“He and his staff have been exemplary leaders for this program while making their mark in the Pac-12 and on a national level in a short time. I’m excited to announce these extensions.”

Canham and the Beavers won 48 games in 2022 — tied for third-most nationally — and he took Oregon State to its eighth NCAA Super Regional. OSU finished second in the Pac-12 with a 20-win season and advanced to the championship game of the inaugural Pac-12 tournament.

“This is our home," Canham said in the release. "It means everything to myself, my family and the rest of the coaching staff to be given more opportunity to carry on the tradition of Oregon State baseball. We promise to always be dedicated to the development of our student-athletes on and off the field. That will never change.

“The Beaver Baseball family and Oregon State University live deeply within the hearts and souls of all of us and we are proud to continue the legacy. To Beaver Nation: your love and support is undeniably transformational. You give us a home-field advantage everywhere you go."

Dorman, who played at OSU in 1999, recently completed his third season as the program’s pitching coach. He had served as the pitching coach at Grand Canyon from 2016-19 after working in the same position at different levels in the Seattle Mariners’ organization from 2009-16.

Gipson recently completed his fourth season as an assistant at Oregon State. He lettered for the Beavers in 2005 and 2006, winning a national championship in his last season. He served as an undergraduate assistant coach at OSU from 2011-12, before moving to Dixie State (now Utah Tech) for two years as an assistant. He served as the head coach at Linn-Benton Community College from 2015-18 before returning to OSU in 2019.

“Both coach Gipson and coach Dorman carry the heart of a champion and would do anything for their guys,” Canham said in the release. “Their wisdom and experience makes them elite developers of both student-athletes. With all the things that make them each so special, it is easy to see that they carry the mentality to compete and teach their skills. The world can see the huge growth of our student-athletes, and now, for years to come.”