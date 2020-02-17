OSU baseball: BYU rallies to knock off Beavers

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Ryan Ober and Andy Armstrong each had three hits to pace the No. 25 Oregon State baseball team, but BYU scored three unanswered runs late to win 4-3 Monday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.
Ober singled in the first, sixth and eighth innings for his second multi-hit effort of the season.
He began the game’s scoring with an RBI single in the first. He made it 2-1 Oregon State (2-2), after BYU tied the game in the second, on a ground out to short in the third inning.
Armstrong, meanwhile, singled in the second, fourth and ninth innings for his first multi-hit effort of 2020.
Joe Casey pushed the Beavers’ lead to 3-1 in the sixth on a double to left. The Cougars (2-2), however, evened the game at three on a groundout and wild pitch in the seventh.
BYU scored the game-winning run in the eighth when Zack Peterson was hit by Will Frisch’s 10th pitch of the at-bat with the bases loaded.
The Cougars’ last three runs were charged to Joey Mundt, who worked 1⅔ innings, allowing two hits. He took the loss and is 0-1 this season. The win went to BYU’s Drew Zimmerman, who worked a scoreless seventh inning. He is 1-0 on the year.
Nathan Burns made his first start and was sharp in five innings of work. The right-hander scattered four hits and a run over 84 pitches, and struck out seven. He did not figure in the decision after BYU tied the game with a pair of runs in the seventh inning.
BYU started right-handed pitcher Jarod Lessar, who went three innings, allowing four hits and two runs.
The Beavers have a few days off before opening a three-game series at Mississippi State. First pitch Friday is slated for 2 p.m.