OSU baseball: BYU rallies to knock off Beavers

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Ryan Ober and Andy Armstrong each had three hits to pace the No. 25 Oregon State baseball team, but BYU scored three unanswered runs late to win 4-3 Monday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Ober singled in the first, sixth and eighth innings for his second multi-hit effort of the season.

He began the game’s scoring with an RBI single in the first. He made it 2-1 Oregon State (2-2), after BYU tied the game in the second, on a ground out to short in the third inning.

Armstrong, meanwhile, singled in the second, fourth and ninth innings for his first multi-hit effort of 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Casey pushed the Beavers’ lead to 3-1 in the sixth on a double to left. The Cougars (2-2), however, evened the game at three on a groundout and wild pitch in the seventh.

BYU scored the game-winning run in the eighth when Zack Peterson was hit by Will Frisch’s 10th pitch of the at-bat with the bases loaded.

The Cougars’ last three runs were charged to Joey Mundt, who worked 1⅔ innings, allowing two hits. He took the loss and is 0-1 this season. The win went to BYU’s Drew Zimmerman, who worked a scoreless seventh inning. He is 1-0 on the year.