OSU baseball: Bryant Salgado has burst onto the scene as Beavers' most dominant reliever

During a long journey that brought him from Houston to Corvallis, Salgado has blossomed from a fringe draft prospect whose fastball barely reached 90 MPH three years ago, to a top-end reliever who believes he’ll be able to touch 100 by the time the season ends.

At each step of the way, he’s kept that passion for the game whenever he steps foot on the mound.

“I’m very happy and very fortunate to be here, and I bring that to every game,” Salgado said. “After every inning, I feel like I give my team a chance to win. I love winning, so that’s where the fire comes from.”

In his first season in Corvallis, Salgado has made a seamless transition to Oregon State’s loaded bullpen. Beavers’ coach Mitch Canham has more than 10 reliable relievers to choose from on a nightly basis, and he has leaned on Salgado more frequently than any of them — often in high-leverage situations. Salgado has yet to surrender a run in nine appearances and has struck out 12 batters in 12⅓ innings.

Just as significant as his late-game contributions, though, has been the contagious vibrancy he brings to the clubhouse.