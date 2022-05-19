OSU baseball: Bruins hand Beavers third straight loss

The Oregon State baseball team has hit its first rough patch of the 2022 season. The second-ranked Beavers lost two in a row for the first time last weekend when they dropped the final two games of their series at Arizona.

That losing streak reached three games Thursday night in a 4-1 loss to No. 23 UCLA at Goss Stadium.

The loss drops Oregon State (40-12, 19-9) into a tie with Stanford (35-14, 19-9) at the top of the Pac-12 Conference standings. The Cardinal took a 7-1 victory over USC on Thursday.

Despite this skid, Oregon State coach Mitch Canham is not worried about the team’s mindset going into the final two games of the regular season. He said they had a great week of practice after coming home from Arizona.

“Our guys are tough, man. I’m not concerned with how they’re going to respond tomorrow. They care. They love this place, they want to win and so I know they’re going to go out and give their best effort tomorrow,” Canham said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

UCLA struck first as leadoff hitter Cody Schrier doubled and took third when Oregon State right fielder Justin Boyd could not come up with the ball cleanly at the right-field wall. Schrier then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Palmer.

The Bruins added another run in the sixth when Michael Curialle was hit by a pitch and then stole second and third. He was brought home on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Gourson.

Canham said good teams will take advantage of these kinds of mistakes.

“From here on out we’re playing solid competition, so everyone we play we’ve got to do what we’ve done all year and play a complete game … do it right,” Canham said.

Those were the only two runs allowed by Oregon State starter Cooper Hjerpe, who bounced back from a rare shaky start last week at Arizona in which he gave up five runs in 4⅓ innings. He went six full innings against the Bruins and gave up three hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts.

Cooper said he didn’t have his best stuff Thursday night as the timing felt off on his fastball.

“The offspeed was there and when I was laying that in the zone I felt confident in it, more confident in that stuff compared to my fastball, which is a first,” Hjerpe said.

The Beavers had their best opportunity to put up a big inning in the bottom of the sixth. Boyd led off with a walk and Garret Forrester legged out an infield single after making contact on a checked swing. Jacob Melton reached base on a fielder’s choice, putting runners at the corners. Travis Bazzana then walked to load the bases with just one out.

Gavin Logan followed with a groundout to the right side of the infield to score Boyd, but the Beavers ended up leaving the two men on base.

“We kind of had them close to being on the ropes right there, just unable to get the big one,” Canham said.

For the game, the Beavers stranded seven as they managed just eight total baserunners.

The Bruins added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth as Daylen Reyes walked and advanced to second on a groundout. Darius Perry followed with an RBI single through the left side of the infield. After Perry took second on a wild pitch, Kenny Oyama drove him in with a single.

UCLA starter Max Rajcic got the win. He pitched six innings and gave up one run on two hits with five walks and eight strikeouts.

If Oregon State and Stanford finish tied for first in the Pac-12 standings they will share the regular season championship but the Cardinal will be the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament because they won two out of three against the Beavers.

The series continues with games at 6:05 Saturday and noon Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.