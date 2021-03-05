 Skip to main content
OSU baseball: Big sixth propels Beavers to win

Preston Jones drove in two on a sixth-inning single to send Oregon State to a 5-3 nonconference baseball win over BYU Friday night at Goss Stadium.

Jones drove a 1-0 pitch from BYU reliever Carter Smith back up the middle, bringing in two to give the Beavers a 4-3 advantage. Ryan Ober followed that up with an RBI single to make it 5-3.

OSU’s bullpen, which consisted of Joey Mundt, Chase Watkins and Nathan Burns, combined to strike out 10 in 4⅓ scoreless innings. The trio did not allow a hit and gave up just two walks.

Mundt earned the win, his first of the season, while Burns picked up the save. It was also Burns’ first of 2021.

Andy Armstrong went 3 for 3 to pace the OSU offense, which finished with eight hits to BYU’s six. Jones was 2 for 3 with three RBIs; he drove in the Beavers’ second run of the game on a sac fly in the second.

OSU (9-1) opened the game’s scoring with a run in the first, but was matched by the Cougars with one in the second. BYU also scored after OSU went ahead 2-1 and then took the lead in the fifth on an infield single by Joshua Cowden.

Smith took the loss for BYU (3-7), dropping to 0-1 this year.

Cooper Hjerpe started for the Beavers and worked 4⅔ innings, allowing three runs — two earned — with two walks and five strikeouts. His counterpart, Cy Nielson, allowed three hits and three runs in 5⅓ innings.

The Beavers are now on a nine-game win streak.

Oregon State and BYU conclude the three-game series Saturday. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.

Preston Jones mug 2021

Preston Jones 

Oregon State 5, BYU 3

BRIGHAM YOUNG; 011;010;000;--;3;6;0

OREGON STATE;110;003;00X;--;5;8;0

Nielson, Smith (6), Robison (6) and Valdez. Hjerpe, Mundt (5), Watkins (7), Burns (9) and Claunch. WP: Mundt (1-0). LP: Smith (0-1). 2B: Casey (OSU), Armstrong (OSU).

Hits: BYU 6 (McIntyre, Cowden 2, Rogers, Achecar, Valdez). OSU 8 (Jones 2, Ober, Casey, Armstrong 3, Melton).

RBI: BYU 2 (Cowden 2). OSU 5 (Jones 3, Ober, Claunch).

