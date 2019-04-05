A six-run second inning Friday was far more than Oregon State needed with a starting pitcher on the mound who hasn’t given up much lately and a bullpen that’s become one of the team’s steady rocks.
Brandon Eisert didn’t have his best secondary stuff but kept the Beavers in full control on the way to a 6-2 win against Utah in a Pac-12 baseball series opener at Goss Stadium.
Adley Rutschman provided the exclamation point in the second with a two-run home run for OSU (21-6-1, 7-3).
Eisert, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week after a dominant performance against Washington, struggled to get outs in the fourth and fifth innings but worked his way out of further damage after allowing a single run in each of the two frames.
The bullpen showed its strength again. It closed the door, with Jake Pfennings, Dylan Pearce and Jake Mulholland each pitching a scoreless inning, getting the Beavers off to a good start heading into Saturday’s doubleheader against the Utes (8-16, 1-9) scheduled for a 12:05 first pitch.
Mulholland, a junior left-hander, said the bullpen has improved in its strength from top to bottom compared to recent seasons.
“I think this year we have a pretty unique pen in the sense that we have so many options and so many guys can do so many things, and there’s not really a single guy that can’t go out there at any time and throw strikes,” he said.
Eisert’s final line included seven hits, two earned runs and seven strikeouts with no walks. The junior lefty now has 51 strikeouts against five walks on the season.
Making the third start of his collegiate career, Eisert had difficulty throwing and locating secondary pitches. Thus, he fell behind in pitch counts, a rarity
Still he stayed away from the big inning.
“One thing he does is competes, and I’m really proud of him for that,” Beavers coach Pat Bailey said.
Oregon State batters struck out just twice, reversing a recent trend that’s left Bailey questioning his players’ approach at the plate.
The Beavers had eight hits, including a Beau Philip double and Rutschman’s homer. Bailey praised his team for having good at-bats through the first seven innings.
“I thought we did a great job of two-out hitting. I thought we stoned some balls tonight that were at people and they made great plays or whatever,” the coach said.
Bailey also singled out the right field play of Tyler Malone. The junior had seven putouts in all, including a sliding catch for the third out in the seventh, ending a threat. He hauled in a deep ball at the fence for the first out in the ninth.
“I thought Tyler Malone was outstanding in right field tonight. He made three plays that were unbelievable plays,” Bailey said.
Both teams came up empty early on — Oregon State in the first and Utah in the second — after leadoff doubles. The Beavers had two on and none out before Rutschman grounded into a double play and Ryan Ober flew out to the right field fence.
Kyle Robeniol, the Utes’ starting pitcher, fell to the turf and stayed there after catching a ball at first base on a putout for the second out in the bottom of the second.
Matthew Gretler scored on the play for the game’s first run, and Robeniol was helped off the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg.
Riley Pierce, another left-hander, came on in relief of Robeniol and walked the first two batters he faced. A run scored on a wild pitch and Philip’s infield single to the left side brought home another to make it 3-0.
Jake Harvey added an RBI single to center before Rutschman crushed his ninth homer of the season, a two-run no-doubter to left on a 1-2 Pierce delivery.
Harvey, a freshman second baseman, was 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored. He’s started six straight games.
“It’s huge to get a big lead like that,” Harvey said. “Everybody kind of takes a step back and relaxes and realizes we’ve got a little cushion.”
Utah got a run back in the fourth on a double, single and a sacrifice fly. The Utes added one more in the fifth on three singles and a sac fly to close within 6-2.
Eisert exited after working around a one-out single in the sixth.
Utah, which came in averaging nine runs against in Pac-12 games, has now lost nine straight in conference play since opening with a 21-10 win at Arizona.
A 6-2 home win against BYU on Tuesday ended a nine-game losing streak.