OSU baseball: Beavers win slugfest at Arizona

Garret Forrester's grand slam helped top-ranked Oregon State take a 12-9 victory over Arizona on Friday night at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson.

The game was tied, 5-5, entering the top of the eighth when the Beavers broke the game open. Gavin Logan hit a one-out single, followed by a double by Travis Bazzana. The Wildcats chose to intentionally walk Greg Fuchs to load the bases.

Pinch-hitter Jake Dukart delivered a single through the right side of the infield to score Logan and Bazzana. Jabin Trosky then walked to load the bases. Wade Meckler followed with another walk which scored Fuchs and gave the Beavers an 8-5 lead.

Forrester capped the rally by hitting a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left center. He had five total RBIs in the contest, as he drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the third.

Meckler went 4 for 5 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI. Melton was 3 for 6 and hit a solo home run in the fourth. Bazzana was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

The Beavers (40-9, 19-6 Pac-12) tallied 14 hits in the high-scoring contest.

Ben Ferrer (3-0) got the win. He pitched four innings of relief and allowed four runs on two hits with a walk and one hit batter. He struck out six.

Starter Cooper Hjerpe went 4⅓ and allowed five runs, four earned, on hits with two walks, a hit batter and five strikeouts.

Ryan Brown got the final two outs to close out the win.

Arizona (33-18, 14-11) put together a late rally led by solo home runs in the eighth and ninth innings by Noah Turley and Tanner O'Tremba.

The series continues with games at 6 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. The series is being broadcast on Pac-12 Oregon.

