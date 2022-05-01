OSU baseball: Beavers win series finale at Utah

Second-ranked Oregon State took a 3-1 victory over Utah Sunday night at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City to clinch the series victory over the Utes.

Wade Meckler and Justin Boyd hit back-to-back singles to open the game and both scored on a double by Jacob Melton. The Beavers extended their lead in the fourth as Tanner Smith doubled and scored on a single by Jabin Trosky.

Meckler went 3 for 5 to pace the OSU offense, which recorded nine hits on the night.

Ben Ferrer got the win after pitching 3⅓ scoreless innings. He gave up one hit and two walks with five strikeouts. Ferrer (2-0) has pitched 14 scoreless innings in a row, dropping his ERA to 1.59.

Jake Pfennigs made his fifth start of the year for the Beavers and held Utah to a hit and two walks in 3⅓ innings. He struck out two and did not allow a run.

Utah put its first two runners on in the ninth and pushed them to second and third with one down after a sacrifice bunt. But OSU reliever Ryan Brown closed out his seventh game of the season with back-to-back strikeouts.

Cam Day worked seven innings for Utah (25-17-1, 10-11 Pac-12), scattering six hits and three runs with four strikeouts and a walk. He took the loss to drop to 1-5 on the year.

The win kept Oregon State (34-9 overall, 15-6) in sole possession of first place in the Pac-12, one game ahead of UCLA. The Beavers close out a five-game road trip Tuesday night in Eugene.

