OSU baseball: Beavers will have 20 games televised on the Pac-12 Networks

The Oregon State baseball team is slated to play on the Pac-12 Networks 20 times in 2020, the most of any Pac-12 team. It is also the seventh consecutive year the Beavers will play at least 15 games on television.
All 20 of the Pac-12 Networks broadcasts will come against Pac-12 competition, with 18 in conference play. The two nonconference games versus Oregon, on May 5 and May 19, both in Eugene, are slated to be televised.
You have free articles remaining.
The Beavers open Pac-12 play at Arizona, and the Saturday (March 14) and Sunday (March 15) games will both be on TV.
The entire series at California (March 27-29) and at Washington State (May 21-23) will be on televised. Note, the series versus the Cougars will be moved up to a Thursday, Friday and Saturday slate due to TV.
Oregon State’s home series on TV include a three-game set versus Oregon (April 3-5), against Stanford (April 9-11) and versus Washington (May 15-17). Oregon State’s series finale versus UCLA on April 26 is also scheduled to be broadcast.
The Beavers open the 2020 season against New Mexico on Feb. 14 in Surprise, Arizona.