OSU baseball: Beavers will have 20 games televised on the Pac-12 Networks

The Oregon State baseball team is slated to play on the Pac-12 Networks 20 times in 2020, the most of any Pac-12 team. It is also the seventh consecutive year the Beavers will play at least 15 games on television.

All 20 of the Pac-12 Networks broadcasts will come against Pac-12 competition, with 18 in conference play. The two nonconference games versus Oregon, on May 5 and May 19, both in Eugene, are slated to be televised.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beavers open Pac-12 play at Arizona, and the Saturday (March 14) and Sunday (March 15) games will both be on TV.

The entire series at California (March 27-29) and at Washington State (May 21-23) will be on televised. Note, the series versus the Cougars will be moved up to a Thursday, Friday and Saturday slate due to TV.

Oregon State’s home series on TV include a three-game set versus Oregon (April 3-5), against Stanford (April 9-11) and versus Washington (May 15-17). Oregon State’s series finale versus UCLA on April 26 is also scheduled to be broadcast.

The Beavers open the 2020 season against New Mexico on Feb. 14 in Surprise, Arizona.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0