Oregon State entered Thursday night's Pac-12 baseball series opener against USC with a chance to stay in the hunt for the conference title as well as making a push for a top eight seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.
But the Beavers gave up two unearned runs and the offense managed just three hits — two by Andy Armstrong — in a 2-0 loss to USC that assured neither of those things will happen.
The team meet again at 6 p.m. Friday and close out the series at noon Saturday.
“We just need to show up tomorrow,” interim coach Pat Bailey said. “We need to show up and play the way we’re capable of. This is our home field and I don’t get that part of it. It’s like this is our house and we let them come in and break in and steal everything and it’s Ok. It’s not OK.”
Armstrong, who singled and doubled in three plate appearances, said much the same.
“They came in here and stole one from us so tomorrow we’ve just got to show up with a lot of energy and turn this thing around,” he said.
The loss could prove costly for postseason seeding. The Beavers are battling for one of the 16 host sites, which will be announced around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Bailey wants to see his team play looser on Friday and Saturday, or the consequences could be painful.
“We knew ... if we swept these guys we had an outside chance of hosting both regionals and super regionals,” he said. “Now we’ve got to come out and play our rear ends off so we have a chance to host a regional. I don’t think it was a matter of being flat, I thought we played tight to be honest.”
USC (24-28-1, 12-14-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second. Bryce Fehmel hit CJ Stubbs to open the frame. After two outs, Trevor Halsema hit one deep in the hole at short that Beau Philip got to but his throw bounced to first for an error. Tyler Pritchard then singled to left to bring in Stubbs.
Oregon State (35-17-1, 20-7) left the bases loaded in the third. Kyler McMahan walked with one out and Philip ripped a double to left. Jake Harvey struck out before the Trojans intentionally walked Adley Rutschman to load the bases. But Troy Claunch flied out to right to end the threat.
The Trojans got another gifted run in the fifth. After Halsema opened with a single, Fehmel got the next two outs. But Harvey booted a ball at second on what would have been the third out and Matthew Acosta singled to center to put the Trojans up 2-0.
The Beavers looked to answer in the bottom of the frame as Armstrong led off with a double. But McMahan popped up his bunt attempt for the first out. Philip then fouled out to first and pinch hitter Zak Taylor struck out.
“I don’t know if we were too tight, I think right off the bat we kind of strung together some poor ABs and stuff like that,” Armstrong said. “And we just kind of got off on the wrong foot and we didn’t flip it around.”
Clay Owens opened the sixth with a single for USC and reached third on a sacrifice and a groundout to second. But Fehmel escaped the jam.
Fehmel walked Halsema to open the seventh and left with one out after a sacrifice bunt. An infield single by Blake Sabol put runners on the corners but Christian Chamberlain got the last two outs on strikeouts to end the threat.
Chamberlian with the last 2⅔ innings, allowing two hits while striking out five. Fehmel went 6⅓, scattering six hits while walking two and striking out two.
USC starter John Beller went seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and issuing three walks while striking out nine.
“He kept the ball down at the knees and located,” Bailey said.
Brady Shockey robbed Zach Zalesky’s bid to break up the shutout with a leaping catch at the fence in right in the ninth.
Armstrong said the Beavers weren’t thinking too much about the big picture heading into the game, but they know they can’t have another performance like Thursday.
“Now whatever happens because of this loss just happens,” he said. “We’ve got to keep moving forward and bettering ourselves on the field and I think we’ll do that so I’m confident about that.”