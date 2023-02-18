Oregon State scored in each of the first four innings and held off a late Minnesota rally in an 8-7 victory over the Golden Gophers in front of 3,018 fans Saturday in Surprise, Arizona.

Ryan Brown shut the door on the Golden Gophers (0-2 overall), earning his first save of 2023 with two scoreless frames. Minnesota had come within one after a five-run seventh inning.

The Beavers held a six-run lead entering the inning thanks to a solo run in the first, three in the second, two in the third and two more in the fourth. Kyle Dernedde and Brady Kasper each drove in a pair, while Gavin Turley, Garret Forrester and Micah McDowell tallied one apiece.

Turley, Forrester and McDowell all drove in their runs on sacrifice flies, while Dernedde and Kasper drove in one each via groundouts. Both Dernedde and Kasper also drove in runs on infield singles.

Rhett Larson earned his career win with 2⅔ innings of relief. He allowed three hits and two runs — one earned — while striking out a pair. He came on in relief of starter Jacob Kmatz in the fifth. Kmatz scattered seven hits and two runs in four innings of work.

Minnesota starter George Klassen took the loss after allowing one hit and four runs in two innings. He walked five to two strikeouts.

Overall, the Beavers (1-1) drew eight walks off four Minnesota pitchers.

The Beavers continue play in Surprise Sunday, taking on New Mexico. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. PT.