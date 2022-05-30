OSU baseball: Beavers to open Corvallis Regional against New Mexico State

The road to Omaha starts in Corvallis for the Oregon State baseball team.

The Beavers received the No. 3 national seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament and will host a regional that also includes New Mexico State, Vanderbilt and San Diego.

Oregon State (44-15) opens against New Mexico State (24-32) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Aggies received an automatic bid by defeating Abilene Christian in the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference tournament. The Beavers lead the all-time series 7-2, with the last meeting taking place in 2011.

Vanderbilt and San Diego will play the first game of the double-elimination regional bracket at 1 p.m. Friday at Goss Stadium. Vanderbilt (36-21) finished fourth in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division.

Oregon State and Vanderbilt have met before in the NCAA tournament. Most recently, the Beavers swept the Commodores in a 2018 Super Regional on their way to winning the national championship. Overall, Vanderbilt leads the all-time series against Oregon State 3-2.

This is the 16th consecutive year the Commodores have received a bid to the NCAA tournament.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

San Diego (36-18) tied for second in the West Coast Conference this season. The Toreros are a common nonconference opponent for Oregon State. San Diego leads the all-time series 10-9, but the Beavers have won the last four, including their two most recent meetings in 2018.

The Corvallis Regional will conclude either Sunday or Monday, depending on if a second regional final game is necessary.

The Beavers did not hold a watch party in Corvallis for the NCAA selection show because the team was traveling back from the first-ever Pac-12 Conference tournament. Oregon State lost to Stanford in the championship game 9-5 on Sunday night.

Garret Forrester was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. Jacob Melton, Gavin Logan and Justin Boyd were also named to the all-tournament team. A senior catcher, Logan did not play in the final two games of the tournament after being injured in play at home plate on Saturday against UCLA.

Oregon State is hosting its ninth NCAA regional and is home for this round for the fourth time since the 2017 season. This is the sixth time the Beavers have earned a national seed. The program first earned this recognition in 2005 when Oregon State received the No. 8 seed. Oregon State was seeded third nationally in 2013 and 2018 and earned the No. 1 national seed in 2014 and 2017.

Five Pac-12 Conference teams made the tournament. Stanford (41-14) is the No. 2 national seed and is hosting a regional. Arizona was assigned to the Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami. Oregon is in the Louisville Regional and UCLA was placed in the Auburn Regional.

The winner of the Corvallis Regional will face the winner of the Auburn Regional in a best-of-three Super Regional. Host Auburn is joined in that section by Florida State and Southeastern Louisiana, as well as UCLA.

Tennessee (53-7) received the No. 1 national seed. Virginia Tech (41-12) is seeded fourth, Texas A&M (37-18) is seeded fifth, Miami (39-18) is seeded sixth, Oklahoma State (39-20) is seeded seventh and East Carolina (42-18) is seeded eighth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.