OSU baseball: Beavers' timely hitting helps complete sweep of Cal

Oregon State’s performance Sunday was an apt summary of what has made the Beavers so effective this season.
The offense didn’t do anything too flashy, but it delivered clutch hits time and time again. Once it piled up enough runs to take the lead, the bullpen closed the door. That's been the recipe for success for weeks, and it helped the Beavers finish out a pivotal weekend in winning fashion.
Oregon State topped California 5-3 at Goss Stadium Sunday to complete a three-game Pac-12 sweep over the Bears. The No. 23 Beavers recovered nicely during the weekend after a difficult series in Eugene that threatened to knock their season off course.
Oregon State (24-10, 10-5) ends the weekend in first place in the conference despite sitting in fourth when the series began.
“I think it was a great response,” second baseman Ryan Ober said. “Some things didn’t go our way last weekend. But we score a lot of runs late, and even when we get down early in games we never really are pressing or worrying. We know that we can come through when it really matters. This sweep was huge for us.”
Garret Forrester knocked a two-out single to drive home the go-ahead run in the sixth and the bullpen did not let a runner get past first base after that.
Forrester’s decisive hit was part of a game-long trend for the Beavers; three of their final four runs came on opposite-field RBI singles with two strikes and two outs. The first and last runs of the afternoon came on sacrifice hits.
For a team that prides itself on thriving in “small-ball” situations, Sunday was an overwhelming success.
“It’s something that we’ve been working on a lot,” coach Mitch Canham said. “We know a lot of our guys can handle the pitch inside quite well. It’s a strength of ours, so we continue to work on it and keep it a strength.”
Oregon State got a nice boost with the return of Jake Pfennigs, their Sunday starter who has been sidelined with an injury and had not pitched in a game since March 21.
The Beavers didn’t get to celebrate his return for long, though, as the Bears jumped on him right away to put Oregon State in an early 2-0 hole. Dylan Beavers looped a double to right on a 1-2 count to extend the inning for Cal, and Quinten Selma followed with an RBI triple off the top of the center field wall.
John Lagattuta then drove home Selma with a hard-hit single to center to make it 2-0.
Pfennings escaped the first inning without further damage, but that proved to be the end of his day. He was working as an opener on Sunday, and the 23 pitches he threw were part of a programmed day of throwing.
Canham said Pfennigs came through the start completely healthy, and will continue building up his arm to eventually take on the workload of a full start.
“The plan was to just get him out there for a bit,” Canham said. “He ended up throwing more down in the bullpen. It didn’t matter if it was just a couple pitches in the first or he went long. … We want to continue to build him up, plus we had a full bullpen of guys ready to go out there and compete.”
Pfennigs was replaced in the second inning by Will Frisch, who tossed 4⅔ strong innings and surrendered just three hits and one run while striking out two.
Oregon State’s hitters struggled to barrel up Cal starter Paulshawn Pasqualotto, but they managed to stay in the game thanks to some excellent situational hitting.
Forrester grounded a ball up the middle with one out and runners in the corners in the first, and while it didn’t reach the outfield, it was deep enough to drive in Ober and cut the Cal lead to 2-1.
In the fourth, Jacob Melton drew a two-out walk and cleverly waited for a count where a breaking ball was likely. He got that after Ober fell behind 0-2, and then stole second base easily on a curveball in the dirt.
On the next pitch, Ober poked a single through the right side of the infield to score Melton and make it 3-2 Cal.
In the eighth inning, after the Beavers had already taken the lead, Melton helped them tack on an insurance run without even having to swing a bat. He drew a full-count walk and then stole second on the first pitch to Ober. The throw from catcher Cole Elvis sailed into center field, and Melton quickly bounced up and took third base, too.
Ober lofted the next pitch to left field and Melton tagged up and scored to make it 5-3.
“It’s really, really easy hitting behind Melton,” Ober said. “I swear to God he’ll get on first somehow, some way. Then before I know it, before my at-bat's even halfway over, he’s at third already. It’s a treat hitting behind him.”
Oregon State will play one game at Goss this week — a Tuesday matchup with Portland that starts at 5:35 p.m. After that they will start an eight-game road trip that will include stops at UC Irvine next weekend and then Loyola Marymount and UCLA.