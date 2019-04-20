Joe Casey had three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs to help spearhead a 13-hit outburst as the Oregon State baseball team earned a 15-3 victory over Arizona in the first game of a Pac-12 doubleheader on Saturday at Goss Stadium.
That victory, coupled with Thursday’s come-from-behind 8-4 win, gave the Beavers the series victory, their fifth straight in conference play.
The Beavers earned a series sweep, winning 9-3 in the nightcap.
Down 1-0 in the third, the Beavers erupted for six runs in the third. Ryan Ober had a two-run single to put OSU up 3-1.
Jake Dukart had two hits and two RBIs while Kyler McMahan had two hits and Alex McGarry had two RBIs in the win.
Bryce Fehmel went seven innings, allowing just a first-inning home run to Matthew Dyer while striking out seven and walking two. Fehmel retired the last 15 batters he faced to improve to 6-0.
In the nightcap, the Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a double steal with two outs.
The Beavers tied it with two outs in the bottom of the inning as Troy Claunch’s dribbler to third stayed fair and drove in Preston Jones. Elliott Willy then blooped a single to center to make it 3-1.
Adley Rutschman hit a towering shot to deep center for a sacrifice fly and a 4-1 lead in the second.
The Wildcats used another double steal of home to make it 4-2 in the fourth.
Jones got the run back with a no-doubt home run to left in the bottom half for a 5-2 edge.
The Beavers gave up a two-out run on an infield single in the fifth as the Wildcats got within 5-3.
Arizona loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, but Jake Mulholland came on to work out of the jam to keep it a 5-3 game.
The Beavers tacked on three runs in the bottom of the inning as Rutschman had an RBI double and Ober and Willy each added run-scoring singles for an 8-3 lead.
Rutschman walked with the bases loaded in the seventh to force in a run and make it 9-3.