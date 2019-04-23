RENO, Nev. — Oregon State couldn't carry the momentum it gained from a weekend sweep of Arizona and dropped both ends of a two-game series at Nevada with Tuesday's 7-6 nonconference baseball loss in 10 innings.
Joe Casey hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning to put the Beavers up 6-4, but Nevada was able to tie it in the bottom of the frame and win it in the next inning on Keaton Smith's solo blast.
Nevada (23-18) took the opener, 8-7 in 12 innings, on Monday night.
Casey’s home run in the ninth gave the Beavers a 6-4 lead but Nevada managed to score two in the bottom half of the inning versus Jake Mulholland. That pushed the team’s to their fifth consecutive extra-innings game dating back to 2012.
The Beavers advanced a runner to third in the top half of the 10th, but could not plate him.
Mulholland was on in relief of Mitchell Verburg, who tossed 3⅔ scoreless innings. He struck out a career-best seven in his 15th relief outing of the season.
Mulholland was charged with the loss to drop his record to 2-1 this season. Grant Ford got the win after throwing a scoreless 10th.
Oregon State (28-10-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, highlighted by a run-scoring single by Troy Claunch. Jake Harvey then jumped on a Dalton Gomez pitch to put the Beavers up 3-0 in the second.
Ryan Ober hit a sharp single to center in the fifth, scoring Casey, for a 4-0 lead. The single extended Ober's hitting streak to seven games. The sophomore has now hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games.
But the Wolf Pack answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game.
Jake Pfennigs was sharp through four innings, limiting Nevada to two hits. But he got into a jam in the fifth, and the Wolf Pack tied the game thanks to four hits and an Oregon State error. Pfennigs left the game with one down in favor of Verburg, who ended the inning with a bases-loaded strikeout.
Pfennigs, making his second start of the year, did not figure in the decision after allowing six hits and four runs — three earned — in 4⅓ innings.
Gomez allowed six hits and four runs in 4⅓ innings for Nevada.
Casey and Adley Rutschman each had three hits to pace the Beavers, who finished with 12 as a team. Casey had his fifth multiple-hit effort this season and has done so in three straight games and four of his last five starts.
Jake Dukart led off the sixth with a single up the middle to extended his hit streak to five games, a season long for the freshman.
Oregon State returns home for a three-game series against Washington State at Goss Stadium. The Beavers and Cougars open the series at 5:35 p.m. Friday.