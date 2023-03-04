Oregon State split a doubleheader with Cal Poly Saturday in San Luis Obispo, California. The Beavers won the nightcap 3-1 after dropping the opener 4-2. With the win in the second game, Oregon State claimed a 3-1 series victory.

Game 2: Oregon State 3, Cal Poly 1

Jaren Hunter worked a career-long 8⅔ innings, scattering five hits and a run, for his first win of the season. The righty struck out five and didn’t allow Cal Poly’s run until Tanner Sagouspe singled with two down and two on in the ninth.

Ryan Brown faced one batter, picking up a strikeout, to earn his second save of the season.

Gavin Turley drove in Oregon State’s first two runs on a single in the third. Then, in the seventh, Kyle Dernedde scored on a wild pitch to push OSU’s lead to 3-0.

Dernedde went 2-for-3 to lead the Beavers (9-2), who picked up seven hits overall. He doubled twice and scored two runs.

Ryan Baum took the loss for Cal Poly (3-7) after allowing five hits and two runs in three innings. He struck out two and walked two and is 1-2 on the year.

Game 1: Cal Poly 4, Oregon State 2

Mason Guerra hit a 457-foot home run in the sixth but Oregon State left 11 runners on base.

Ruben Cedillo hit a sacrifice fly in the first to put OSU on the board first, but Cal Poly scored the next three runs, highlighted by a two-run double by Tate Shimao in the fourth.

Guerra pulled the Beavers to within one with his long ball in the sixth, but the Mustangs went ahead by two when Evan Cloyd blooped a run-scoring double down the right field line.

Jacob Kmatz started and took the loss for OSU. He dropped to 1-1 after allowing six hits and four runs — three earned — in six innings. His counterpart, Travis Weston, held the Beavers to nine hits and two runs in six innings. He earned the win, improving to 1-1 on the year.

Micah McDowell had three hits to lead the Beavers, while Guerra was 2 for 4.

Oregon State returns to Goss Stadium to begin a six-game homestand. The Beavers will open up against San Diego at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday.