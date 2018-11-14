The Oregon State baseball program signed 10 players on Wednesday.
The Beavers landed five pitchers in the class and signed players from states as far away as Wisconsin and Minnesota and one from Canada.
Justin Boyd (5-10, 155) is an infielder from Parker, Colorado. He is rated as No. 2 player in Colorado, by Prep Baseball Report.
In 2018, Boyd batted .478 with seven home runs, nine doubles, 17 RBI and 12 stolen bases.
Will Frisch (6-1, 215) is a right-handed pitcher from Stillwater, Minnesota.
He is rated second in the state of Minnesota and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher by Prep Baseball Report. He is also ranked as one of the top 50 right-handers nationally and 125th overall regardless of position.
Drew Gilbert (5-9, 150), a left-handed pitcher from Stillwater, Minnesota. He is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota and 77th nationally by Prep Baseball Report. Ranked the No. 10 left-handed pitcher nationally.
Gilbert led Stillwater to the Class-AAAA state championship in 2018. He threw a complete-game shutout in the title matchup, scattering three hits in seven innings while striking out 15 to just two walks.
Kyle Dernedde (5-8, 155), an infielder/outfielder from Tualatin was rated as the No. 5 prospect in the state of Oregon by Baseball Northwest.
As a junior, Dernedde was named second-team all-state. He batted .365 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 RBI in 2018.
Cooper Hjerpe (6-0, 165) is a left-handed pitcher from Capay, California.
As a junior, Hjerpe was 8-0 with a 0.78 ERA and struck out 128 in 53 2/3 innings. At the plate, he batted .329 with eight doubles and 16 RBI.
Micah McDowell (6-2, 180), an outfielder from Halifax, Nova Scotia was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Alberta by Prep Baseball Report. Listed as the top outfielder.
JD McLaughlin (6-3, 190), an outfielder from Chandler, Arizona batted .301 as a junior, totaling two home runs, 27 RBI and eight stolen bases.
He hit .361 his sophomore season, totaling 18 RBI and three stolen bases.
Kai Murphy (5-9, 150) is a left-handed pitcher/outfielder from Mesa, Arizona was ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Arizona by Prep Baseball Report. He was also rated as the No. 2 left-handed pitcher.
Kai is the son of Pat Murphy, formerly the head coach at Notre Dame and Arizona State and is the current bench coach for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ben Steck (6-2, 210) is a catcher/infielder from Mill Creek, Washington batted .404 his junior year, totaling two home runs, five doubles and 26 RBI.
Jack Washburn (6-2, 208) is a right-Handed Pitcher from Webster, Wisconsin named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin after his junior season. Also named the Prep Baseball Report Player of the Year and was selected as a Rawlings Second-Team All-American.
He went 9-1 as a junior, posting a 0.88 ERA. Struck out 98 batters in 47 2/3 innings. Offensively, he batted .443 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles, 55 RBI and 15 stolen bases and helped Webster to the state championship.