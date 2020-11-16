OSU baseball: Beavers sign 10 players

Ten players have signed National Letters of Intent to play baseball at Oregon State in the 2022 season, coach Mitch Canham announced on Monday.
The 10 signees are: infielder/outfielder Travis Bazzana (Sydney, Australia), right-handed pitcher DJ Carpenter (Moreno Valley, California), left-handed pitcher David Case (Pasadena, California), infielder Mason Guerra (Beaverton), right-handed pitcher Dominic Hambley (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada), right-handed pitcher Jacob Kmatz (Albuquerque, New Mexico), right-handed pitcher Victor Quinn (O’Fallon, Missouri), outfielder Tyree Reed (Vallejo, California), catcher/infielder Tanner Smith (Chandler, Arizona) and infielder Jabin Trosky (Carmel, California).
The signing class has been ranked 16th nationally by Baseball America.
Bazzana is an alum of Team Australia in the U18 World Baseball Cup in 2019, where he collected six hits and four RBI. He’s a multi-sport athlete in Australia, also playing cricket, soccer, track and field, basketball and rugby.
Canham on Bazzana: “Travis is a remarkable young man who has the drive to be elite in everything he does. He plays the game with passion and is electric to watch. His ability to be a leader both on and off the field are going to allow him to make a huge impact at Oregon State University.”
Carpenter is a junior college transfer from Central Arizona College. He helped the program to a national title as a freshman, and struck out 31 in 21⅓ innings.
Canham on Carpenter: “DJ is a big arm who can run it up in the mid 90’s and is hungry to develop into an elite level talent. His personality and drive to be successful are going to make him a great Beaver.”
Case comes from Pasadena’s Loyola High School, where, as a junior, he struck out a batter per inning in a shortened 2020 season. He also batted .353 with two doubles and three RBI a year after recording four saves.
Canham on Case: “David is highly motivated and pushes himself to be the best he possibly can. He attacks the strike zone with his arsenal and has big confidence is his off speed pitches. He is a tough lefty that will give anyone who steps in the box a difficult at bat.”
Guerra is rated as the No. 1 high school prospect in the state of Oregon by Baseball Northwest. He’s been named all-state and all-league during his career at Westview High School, and batted .387 with six home runs and 30 RBI as a sophomore.
Canham on Guerra: “Mason is a dedicated young man whose hard work shows when he is on the field. If he is playing, everyone wants to watch him compete. We are excited to have him join the Beaver family and carry on the tradition of elite character and athleticism. He’s a true Beav.”
Hambley is another International signee for the Beavers, joining the Oregon State family from Victoria, B.C. While there, he has competed for the Victoria Mariners travel team and pitched at the Future Stars Series in 2020.
Canham on Hambley: “Dominic is a big right-handed pitcher from Canada. His fastball has been clocked in the mid 90’s and is a tremendous worker. He is very competitive and will continue to progress to become an elite level pitcher. Dominic not only gets after it on the field, but his academic success is second to none. We’re excited to see what he’ll become wearing the Beaver uniform. His drive to be successful is going to make him a great Beaver.”
Kmatz has starred at Albuquerque’s Sandia High School, where he had 11 strikeouts in seven innings in a shortened 2020 season. The year prior, he was 4-4 with a 3.56 ERA and struck out 49 in 39⅓ innings.
Canham on Kmatz: “Jacob is very intelligent and well composed on the mound. His drive to work hard and become a champion keeps him on a dedicated path of success. He loves his family deeply and holds the exact values of what it takes to be a Beaver.”
Quinn is a 6-foot-1 right-handed pitcher from O’Fallon’s Liberty High School. He earned all-conference honors there as both a freshman and a sophomore, while also earning All-Academic honors.
Canham on Quinn: “Victor is an electric athlete with a powerful arm. He is going to do amazing things as a Beaver baseball athlete, and we know he is going to be a champion in the classroom and this community.”
Reed is considered one of the top high school outfielders in the country, and the USA Baseball alum is a Perfect Game and Under Armour All-American. He hit .381 as a sophomore, collecting five doubles, four triples and 19 RBIs.
Canham on Reed: “Tyree is not only one of the top student athletes in the entire country, but he is a one of the most remarkable young men who leads in everything he does. We expect him to take on a huge leadership role right away. The classroom, community, and on the field are all areas where he is elite. Anyone who is near him instantly has a smile on their face because of the joy he brings to life.”
Smith is a 6-foot catcher and infielder from Chandler’s Basha High School. He hit .496 in a shortened 2020, collecting four home runs, two doubles and 14 RBI. He was an all-conference selection as a sophomore after finishing with four home runs and 27 RBI.
Canham on Smith: “We are beyond excited to have Tanner join the Beaver Family. Ever since he wanted to be a Beav, he has been working extremely hard to dominate in the batters box, behind the plate, and in the infield. Tanner is a great communicator and has a genuine passion for the game that will rub off on all others.
Trosky comes to Corvallis from Carmel High School. He was an all-league and all-county selection as a sophomore after batting .375 with one home run, six doubles, 15 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
Canham on Trosky: “Jabin plays the game the right way and is one of the most elite defenders in the country. Few people put in the work like this young man does, and you can easily tell just by watching him go about his business. He is a great brother on the field to those around him and any pitcher would love to have him behind them.”
