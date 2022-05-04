OSU baseball: Beavers shut out Ducks in win at PK Park

Four Oregon State pitchers combined to shut out No. 24 Oregon in a 2-0 win at PK Park in Eugene on Tuesday.

Jaren Hunter got the start for the second-ranked Beavers and went five innings, allowing three hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Brock Townsend followed with 1⅓ innings of scoreless relief, giving up three hits and earning the victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Mitchell Verburg struck out three over 1⅔ and Brown pitched a three-up, three-down ninth to record his eighth save.

The game was scoreless until the seventh when Garret Forrester walked and advanced to third on a double by Travis Bazzana. Tanner Smith followed with a sacrifice fly to score Forrester.

Justin Boyd added an eighth-inning solo home run.

Reliever Matt Dallas took the loss for Oregon, dropping to 3-2. He allowed one hit and one run in ⅓ an inning of work.

Oregon State (35-9) and Oregon (28-16) will open a three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Goss Stadium. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Networks.

