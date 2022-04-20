OSU baseball: Beavers show resilience in win over Gonzaga

Oregon State players were disappointed with their performance and the result after Monday’s 13-6 loss to Gonzaga at Goss Stadium.

The defeat snapped a seven-game winning streak that saw the team climb to the No. 2 spot in four different national rankings, including the DI Baseball and USA Today polls.

“After last night we just wanted to get going again. We just wanted to get everything figured out. Last night doesn’t reflect who we are,” said catcher Gavin Logan after the Beavers bounced back on Tuesday to take a 9-4 victory over the 12th-ranked Bulldogs (24-10).

With the win, Oregon State closes out a 3-1 season victory over Gonzaga after two neutral-site wins back in February.

In the first inning, it looked like Tuesday’s game would be more of the same. Gonzaga put up four runs in the opening frame off Oregon State starter Brock Townsend.

But the junior from Eugene settled down and threw three scoreless innings to keep the Beavers in the game. Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said it was an easy decision to send Townsend back out to the mound.

“Very proud of him, but he’s a real tough kid and he ain’t gonna back away from any challenge. So even after that it was a no-brainer to get him back out there," he said. "You’ve seen it happen a million times to a good pitcher. They get a little banged up in the first then go back out there and throw three, four, five innings, who knows. That’s what we needed and it helped out so we didn’t have to stretch anyone more than a couple innings, which keeps us fresh for this weekend.”

The Beavers (28-8) didn’t take long to get back in the game. Oregon State scored four runs in the second, highlighted by run-scoring doubles by Logan and Matthew Gretler.

Wade Meckler then came through with a two-out, bases-loaded double that gave Oregon State a 7-4 lead after three innings.

Garret Forrester added an RBI single in the sixth and Justin Boyd capped the scoring with a solo shot to right center in the eighth. Oregon State relievers Mitchell Verburg, Ben Ferrer, Reid Sebby and Ryan Brown combined for five scoreless innings to close out the victory.

“Townsend had a few bumps and bruises there to start and everyone else locked it down after that. He came out and gave up … four and then three more innings of no runs and that kind of set the tone for the rest of the night and everyone else was pretty locked in,” Logan said.

Oregon State has won eight of its nine games since dropping its Pac-12 Conference series to Stanford earlier this month. The team’s performance has been reflected in its climb up the rankings, but Canham doesn’t want the players to focus on that.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“You try not to think too much about any of that stuff or really talk much about it. It’s not always about the stat sheet, right? You don’t want to sit there and look at your batting average and your ERA and all that. It’s about being in the present moment,” Canham said.

“It’s great recognition for Oregon State and this program and the guys in that clubhouse and the alumni and everyone to have that recognition for all the work they’ve been putting in and the talent they have. But at the same time, it doesn’t mean anything, other than we need to go out and work today and you’ve got to earn every opportunity you get.”

After playing five consecutive nonconference games, the Beavers get back into Pac-12 play this weekend against Washington (16-18, 6-12). The series will begin at 5:35 p.m. Friday at Goss Stadium and continue at 1:35 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.